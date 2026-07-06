This Worrying Stat Could Be Bad News for 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
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There seems to be a lot of ambiguity surrounding San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey heading into the season.
Let's look at his 2025 stats: he finished the 2025 regular season with 311 carries for 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He also caught 102 passes for 924 yards and recorded seven receiving touchdowns.
On paper, it looks like a highly successful season. In fact, it was one of Christian McCaffrey's best, even if he wasn't quite as explosive as in previous years.
It would also be fair to say that his ability to stay healthy throughout the season played a significant role in helping the 49ers reach the playoffs.
But the uncertainty remains because of the sheer workload he faced last season. It was unlike anything he had experienced before, and his explosiveness obviously declined.
Valid questions remain heading into this season about whether he can maintain that workload while staying healthy, especially as he enters his 30s.
This statistic suggests history might not be on his side.
"The average statistical decline for running backs who eclipse 370 touches in a season since 2016 is about 48 percent," wrote Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport.
"The average statistical decline for running backs who have topped 2,000 total yards in a season since 2010 is over 50 percent.
"Then there's the matter of us having seen this movie before with McCaffrey—twice. After the 30-year-old had 403 touches and 2,392 total yards in 2019, he played in just three games in 2020; after he piled up 2,023 total yards on just 339 touches in 2023, he played in four games in 2024.
"McCaffrey's workload last year was bigger than in either of those seasons. He's older than in either of those seasons."
The 49ers are still banking on McCaffrey, but they have also stated that they intend to reduce his workload. His father, Ed McCaffrey, made a valid point, noting that it will be difficult to take him off the field when he's performing at a high level.
The front office must be more careful than ever, as relying too heavily on McCaffrey could backfire. He's one of the team's most valuable players for a reason and a long-term injury would be catastrophic.
That said, McCaffrey has shared that he enters this year fully healthy, which wasn't the case this time last year. It's best to start the year off right.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal