5 49ers That Are Not Getting Talked About Enough Entering 2026

The main players that have been talked about on the San Francisco 49ers this offseason were the newcomers and the injured ones.

Mike Evans is the headline, along with Osa Odighizuwa and Dre Greenlaw returning. George Kittle and Nick Bosa have also been talked about a lot, with all eyes on their recovery.

Those are just some of the players from those two categories. However, other players deserve some attention as well. Here are five players who aren’t getting talked about enough ahead of 2026.

RB Jordan James

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands off to running back Jordan James (29) against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before you think running back Jordan James is a crazy name to mention, understand that Christian McCaffrey is most likely going to miss time in 2026. He was fully fit for all of 2025.

The odds of that happening again in 2026 as a running back, especially with his workload, are slim. That means the players behind McCaffrey will be their shine, like James.

Rookie Kaelon Black has been stealing that shine this offseason. He’s practically the presumed backup at this point, despite James having a year on him in the system. I think he’s got a great chance to surprise people this year.

CB Upton Stout

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who certainly isn’t a surprise entering 2026 is slot cornerback Upton Stout. He was by far the most impressive and promising rookie from 2025. Seeing his growth was amazing.

Yet, there’s not much buzz around him. I don’t know if it’s because he’s expected to sustain his level of play from last year or what. But he should be a player who garners more attention.

Just imagine how much better he will be under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who is a defensive backs-oriented coach. Stout has a chance to be one of the best 49ers’ defenders next year, which deserves more discussion.

CB Deommodore Lenoir

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A sneaky one to add to this list is cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. He’s already etched himself as a solid player on the 49ers and a bit of a leader as well. But last season wasn’t his best.

He was way better in 2023 and 2024. That’s because he kicked outside of his usual slot position. I’d imagine Morris will keep Lenoir out there with Stout looking too good.

Lenoir’s attention should be on whether or not he can step up from last season. If he does, the 49ers will have an insane secondary. They potentially can have the best trio of corners in the NFL.

DL Mykel Williams

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Usually, a former first-round pick entering his second season would be a fairly fascinating talking point. However, the only point with Mykel Williams is how he recovers from a torn ACL.

Naturally, it’s the lead discussion, but it should go further. Once he’s healthy, what will the defensive line look like? He’ll be rushing in the interior with Odighizuwa, which will be fun to watch.

Williams will thrive next to Odighizuwa. The protection of what that duo can do isn’t being thought of, or Williams’ growth in general. What if his torn ACL derails his career? There’s a lot to discuss with the former No. 11 2025 draft pick.

WR Ricky Pearsall

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Williams, I sense that no one is harping on enough about how great Ricky Pearsall will be as a No. 2 wide receiver. It’s due to the fact that he’s always injured.

Until he can shake that, no one wants to indulge too much in his talent. But I’d argue that’s what makes Pearsall one of, if not the most intriguing players on the 49ers in 2026.

Seeing if he can finally stay healthy will be interesting, and once he attains that, his role as a No. 2 will allow him to flourish. That is where he’s best fit, with attention going to Evans. Pearsall will have a prime chance to prove his draft value this year.

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