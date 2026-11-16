49ers Coach Gets Candid About Keenan Allen Debut

The San Francisco 49ers debut of Keenan Allen could not have gone better for the team. It is hard to incorporate a new receiver into the mix, especially in the middle of the week. So, Allen catching five passes for 61 yards in his first game with the team is a good sign of things to come.

San Francisco 49ers Get Strong Debut from WR Keenan Allen

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear he was happy with the performance.

“We involved him in a lot of stuff, and you never know how the coverages are going to go and stuff, but I thought he did a hell of a job,” said Shanahan after the game.

Shanahan noted that the team did not have many restrictions for Allen in his debut. The plan was to let him play as much as he could handle or understand in the playbook.

The 49ers coach admitted that Allen did not play in two-minute situations because he did not pick up the playbook that fast yet. Aside from that, the team let him take on a full snap share.

“We never just said it was just these plays,” admitted Shanahan on the game plan this week. “You know, we knew to be smart with him, but we told him to try to learn everything. The stuff in the game plan, he told us he had down on Saturday, and he felt good with all that stuff.”

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Allen averaged a season-high 2.9 yards per route run in the win. It was the most efficient game of his season.

The 34-year-old veteran said that he leaned on his experience of being a player who can be quarterback-friendly. He did what he knows quarterbacks like, and Brock Purdy found him.

“Just be quarterback-friendly, be an outlet,” said Allen. “Always try to be in his vision, and give him all the, you know, be able to make a play. As I said, he's tried to stay in his vision.”

All of a sudden, the 49ers wide receiver corps looks much better. Allen entered the room, and Deebo Samuel returned from injury. Demarcus Robinson was in his second game back from injury, but he only needed to be depth.

That is because second-year receiver Jordan Watkins has ascended into a starter. This is with their supposed top two pass catchers, Mike Evans and De’Zhaun Stribling out with injuries. We will see how things shake up once those two come back and Allen gets more comfortable.