Why the 49ers Traded for Keenan Allen Instead of Josh Downs

It was clear that the San Francisco 49ers wanted to add a wide receiver prior to the NFL trade deadline.

They attempted to acquire Jauan Jennings from the Minnesota Vikings a week ago, but he declined. The 49ers needed to pivot and ultimately brokered a deal with the Indianapolis Colts for 34-year-old veteran Keenan Allen.

It's a bit odd the 49ers went after Allen and not Josh Downs. Not only is Downs younger, but he’s the more explosive and better receiver. He would’ve helped the 49ers stretch the field and delivered a greater impact.

However, the reason the 49ers traded for Allen instead of Downs is simple — he was cheaper. The 49ers sent the Colts a 2027 sixth-round pick for Allen, while Downs went for a 2027 fourth- and fifth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Downs is a better receiver than Allen, but he isn’t that much better to justify that haul of draft picks. I had advocated for the 49ers to acquire Downs, but for a fifth-round pick and nothing more.

If the Colts wanted multiple Day 3 picks from the 49ers, then they were right to stand pat. They’re not going to give up multiple picks for a player who will only help them for 8-plus games.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) high-fives Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, ahead of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Besides, the 49ers going after Allen means they like his fit over Downs, and it has to do with Mike Evans, who will most likely be out for a few more games with Achilles tendinitis. They’ve lost their go-to receiver for short-yardage conversions.

Allen is one of the best receivers in that realm. On throws under 10 air yards, Allen has caught 31-of-38 targets for 230 yards and one touchdown, the seventh-most yards among wide receivers, per NFL Pro.

Brock Purdy will regain an outlet he can go to quickly for a first-down conversion or around the goal line. Allen can’t dominate with the goal-line fade like Evans, but he’s still a fairly sharp route runner.

He’s probably their second-best route-running receiver now. He can create enough space for Purdy to connect with him. The timing of a route is everything in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, which must have enticed the 49ers to acquire Allen.

Plus, being the wily veteran that he is, it shouldn’t take him that long to get the playbook down, as complicated as it is. All in all, trading for Allen isn’t going to needle too much.

But his addition will help Purdy and the 49ers’ offense enough.

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