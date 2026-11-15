San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys Live Scores and Updates

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 road game against the Dallas Cowboys. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis.

10:02 The following 49ers are expected to play today: Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.

10:03 Allen will be the wild card in the 49ers' offense this season. How much of the playbook does he know after joining the team just a few days ago? I'm guessing Kyle Shanahan will call his number early and often on third down, considering he's still one of the best third-down receivers in the league. Plus, Shanahan wants to make a statement that his trade for Allen was smart and beneficial.

But the 49ers' offense will focus on rushing the ball against another defense that can't stop the run, just like last week. Expect the 49ers to rush for more than 175 yards and to win 41-24.