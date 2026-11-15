San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys Live Scores and Updates
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This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 road game against the Dallas Cowboys. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis.
10:02 The following 49ers are expected to play today: Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.
10:03 Allen will be the wild card in the 49ers' offense this season. How much of the playbook does he know after joining the team just a few days ago? I'm guessing Kyle Shanahan will call his number early and often on third down, considering he's still one of the best third-down receivers in the league. Plus, Shanahan wants to make a statement that his trade for Allen was smart and beneficial.
But the 49ers' offense will focus on rushing the ball against another defense that can't stop the run, just like last week. Expect the 49ers to rush for more than 175 yards and to win 41-24.
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn