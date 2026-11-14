Keenan Allen Might Be More of the Same for the 49ers at Receiver

Keenan Allen will make his San Francisco 49ers debut on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers hope that Allen will make an impact despite joining the team just four days ago. Don’t expect him to get much playing time, but he’ll certainly be out there on obvious passing downs and short-yardage situations.

“He had a good week,” said Kyle Shanahan. Got three good practices in. I know he’s catching up, putting a lot on his plate, working hard to get it and expect him to get more and more each week, but it was a good first start this week.”

It’ll probably be at least a few weeks before Allen really starts to hit his stride with the 49ers. They’re hoping he can give Brock Purdy an easy outlet, like Christian McCaffrey.

Trading for Allen was a fine move with little to no risk. However, he might be more of the same for what the 49ers have been dealing with at wide receiver this season.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) pulls in a pass Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meaning, he’s a player who projects as a key contributor or more, but can’t because he gets hurt. That’s been the story at wide receiver for the 49ers. It wouldn’t be surprising if Allen suffers an injury.

He’s 34 years old and has a fairly extensive injury history, especially soft-tissue injuries. Allen hasn’t had his Bye Week and is being rushed to get in the game on Sunday.

He could easily get hurt against the Cowboys or in the next few weeks. It’ll be back to square one for the 49ers, but it also fits their wide receiver theme this year.

Everyone and anyone impactful has gotten hurt and missed time. The moment Allen gets hurt, it’ll be more of the same. Of course, there’s nothing wrong at all with the 49ers acquiring Allen.

You can’t even nitpick the 2027 sixth-round pick they gave up for him. Is it a bit rich? Sure, but poking holes in a late Day 3 pick is over the top. But it’s hard to get any hope up on him.

I’d say he's more likely than not to suffer an injury. Now, you can say that an injury can happen to anyone, and it sure can. The 49ers’ bad injury luck doesn’t play favorites

However, injuries have been a pattern with Allen, and he’s old for a receiver. The odds are against him, as they were for Mike Evans. Fingers crossed he can hold up without a Bye Week.

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