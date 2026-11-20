When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, it will feature one of the best offenses in the NFL against one of the best defenses in the NFL. 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak opened up on the challenges that the Vikings defense presents, making them one of the best in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers Have Their Hands Full With Minnesota Vikings Defense

Kubiak noted that everything starts with the experience and comfort level the players have in the defense.

“They're going to throw a lot at you,” stated Kubiak on Thursday. “To me, the thing that jumps out the most is: this is a unit that's been playing together for, I think, 3 or 4 years now, and so the comfort level and the familiarity that this group of players has is kind of unmatched in this league.”

Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez have been on the team since 2024. Dallas Turner was a 2024 draft pick, and Andrew Van Ginkel was signed that same offseason, along with Blake Cashman. Byron Murphy has been with the team since 2023, while Josh Metellus and Harrison Smith were in Minnesota before Brian Flores.

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Kubiak noted that the experience the core has could not be replicated easily.

“I mean, these guys— they're playing in this scheme where they're throwing different blitzes at you, different coverages, but the way they're tied together and the way that they can all play so fast and decisively— that's what makes this an elite defense to me,” stated Kubiak. “I think if you tried to go and install this defense in a new place, it would take a while to get a group of guys to play the way they play.”

Due to that ability, Kubiak noted that this makes it easier for Flores to call up different pass rushes and blitzes that other teams cannot.

“They know how to kind of back each other up. It's just a unit that is so tied together that it's so impressive,” added Kubiak. “Then you add the challenges of the scheme on top of it. It's probably the most unique scheme you're going to go against in the league in terms of the amount of blitzes they're going to run. The different ways they're going to try to affect the quarterback. Ut's a huge challenge, and they're going to do that to stop the run. They're going to do that to affect you in the drop-back passing game to get to the quarterback. So we got to work cut out for us.”

The 49ers offense ranks first in both EPA/play and success rate. The Vikings defense is also first in EPA/play and success rate.