Why the 49ers Haven’t Allowed a Sack on Brock Purdy Yet
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One of the best players on the San Francisco 49ers through two games this season has been Brock Purdy.
Part of why he’s been playing so well is thanks to his offensive line. He’s been kept incredibly clean. Purdy hasn't officially hit the ground yet this season. Even the pressures (16) are relatively low.
Kyle Shanahan was asked at his press conference on Wednesday if the offensive line's continuity has played a role in the performance.
“Anytime you’ve got to play as a unit, it's five guys together moving together. To play that way and have those numbers, it can't just be individual efforts,” Shanahan said. “You’ve got to play really well as a group and you’ve got to get help too from the tight ends, the running back, even the receivers.
“And the quarterback's got to buy into it and make sure you play within that pocket and not just start drifting and running around. So, they've been unbelievable and I think the six guys out there have really helped him out too.”
Why Purdy has actually been kept clean
I’m sure the tenure spent together has helped the offensive line step up, as well as others helping out, as Shanahan noted. But the reality is, the 49ers haven’t faced a threatening defensive front yet.
Yes, the Los Angeles Rams had Myles Garrett, but he was a shell of himself. That’s why he had surgery after the game and is now on Injured Reserve. Plus, Garrett rushed a lot against Trent Williams.
That’s not really a smart strategy. Neither was arriving in Australia the day before the game. No one on the Rams’ defensive line looked explosive. Not one bit.
As for the Miami Dolphins, they were starting Clelin Ferrell. That’s who the 49ers signed last year after they suffered a million injuries on the defensive line. They don’t have a single noteworthy player on their defensive line.
Wait until the 49ers play the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks. That is when the pressure and sacks on Purdy will significantly increase. Maybe even against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
The 49ers have a middle-of-the-pack offensive line. It’s never been as bad as critics make it out to be, but they’re also not a great group. Purdy deserves credit for the lack of sacks as well.
He’s not holding onto the ball egregiously long and often, but when he does, he’s picking the right spots to do it. Credit to him for helping his offensive line fend off the critics.
They’ll certainly need him to keep it up when they play stronger defensive fronts soon.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN