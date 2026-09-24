Why the 49ers Haven’t Allowed a Sack on Brock Purdy Yet

One of the best players on the San Francisco 49ers through two games this season has been Brock Purdy.

Part of why he’s been playing so well is thanks to his offensive line. He’s been kept incredibly clean. Purdy hasn't officially hit the ground yet this season. Even the pressures (16) are relatively low.

Kyle Shanahan was asked at his press conference on Wednesday if the offensive line's continuity has played a role in the performance.

“Anytime you’ve got to play as a unit, it's five guys together moving together. To play that way and have those numbers, it can't just be individual efforts,” Shanahan said. “You’ve got to play really well as a group and you’ve got to get help too from the tight ends, the running back, even the receivers.

“And the quarterback's got to buy into it and make sure you play within that pocket and not just start drifting and running around. So, they've been unbelievable and I think the six guys out there have really helped him out too.”

Why Purdy has actually been kept clean

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m sure the tenure spent together has helped the offensive line step up, as well as others helping out, as Shanahan noted. But the reality is, the 49ers haven’t faced a threatening defensive front yet.

Yes, the Los Angeles Rams had Myles Garrett, but he was a shell of himself. That’s why he had surgery after the game and is now on Injured Reserve. Plus, Garrett rushed a lot against Trent Williams.

That’s not really a smart strategy. Neither was arriving in Australia the day before the game. No one on the Rams’ defensive line looked explosive. Not one bit.

As for the Miami Dolphins, they were starting Clelin Ferrell. That’s who the 49ers signed last year after they suffered a million injuries on the defensive line. They don’t have a single noteworthy player on their defensive line.

Wait until the 49ers play the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks. That is when the pressure and sacks on Purdy will significantly increase. Maybe even against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 49ers have a middle-of-the-pack offensive line. It’s never been as bad as critics make it out to be, but they’re also not a great group. Purdy deserves credit for the lack of sacks as well.

He’s not holding onto the ball egregiously long and often, but when he does, he’s picking the right spots to do it. Credit to him for helping his offensive line fend off the critics.

They’ll certainly need him to keep it up when they play stronger defensive fronts soon.

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