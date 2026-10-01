One Broncos Weakness the 49ers Must Take Advantage of
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The Week 4 showdown with the Denver Broncos is steadily approaching for the San Francisco 49ers.
It’s a matchup that won’t be as easy for the 49ers as it was the last two weeks against the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals. Denver is a fairly tough team that will put up a fight.
However, they aren’t some formidable team that will be super difficult to beat. In fact, they have one weakness that the 49ers will be chopping at the bits, and no, it’s not just Bo Nix.
49ers must take advantage of Broncos' Weakness
Denver’s weakness is surprisingly on their defense, specifically against the run. They are horrendous at stopping the run. The Broncos allow the third-most rushing yards per game (143.7) and per play (5.1).
They also have the seventh-worst team-run stuff rate (11.8%) and the 11th-most runs of 10-plus yards (9), per Next Gen Stats. Denver’s defense gets propped up as being great, and while it does deserve some praise, they have a clear Achilles heel.
It favors the 49ers significantly because Kyle Shanahan loves to run the ball. Now, the 49ers have favored passing this season over running the ball. It makes sense given how sharp Brock Purdy has been.
But this is a game where they have to unleash Christian McCaffrey and rookie Kaelon Black. The Broncos are begging them to run it on them. It would be malpractice for them to not attack it often.
Besides, the strength of the Broncos’ defense is their secondary. Passing it against arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, Patrick Surtain, will be tough, especially with Mike Evans hurt or out.
Talanoa Hufanga will be a threat as well, but I think Kyle Shanahan will know how to attack him. He’s not as great in coverage as he’s made out to be, as he can be fooled into biting on plays.
In any case, Shanahan will surely know that running is the key to defeating the Broncos. Not only will it work since Denver’s weak against it, but it’ll help them pass the ball smoothly.
I’d expect McCaffrey to have his first 100-yard rushing game and for Black to be efficient as well. If the Broncos somehow are better against the run, which I’d imagine they stack the box, it’ll be better for the 49ers.
In a battle between Shanahan and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Shanahan has the upper hand.
The 49ers can make the Broncos look like an easy win on Sunday if they can take advantage of their weakness.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN