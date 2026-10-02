49ers DC Raheem Morris Gives Honest Assessment of Bo Nix

Defeating the Denver Broncos will require the San Francisco 49ers to play at a sharp level.

They’ve been doing that for the most part through three games this season. However, the Broncos pose a greater challenge than any team they’ve faced this season.

If the 49ers want to win, they’ll need to exploit some of Denver’s weaknesses. One of those weaknesses is quarterback Bo Nix, whom I like to call Jimmy Garoppolo 2.0.

He’s not a sound quarterback by any means. Nix is no better than average, but can flash with some high-level moments. 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris would disagree.

On Thursday, Morris was asked during his press conference what he thinks are the challenges of defending against Nix.

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Bo Nix can make all types of plays. He can throw all the throws. He can move all around the field,” said Morris. “Last year he came in as a rookie and really showed competitive greatness. His ability to come back and do all the different things that he's done in a bunch of different games really shows it.

“I have a pretty good relationship with Bo. Obviously, he was part of that quarterback class that we all worked out and did some different things when we went and got Michael Penix [Jr.]. I got a chance to see him live in person, the personality, the guy he is. I got a lot of respect for Bo.”

For starters, Nix wasn’t a rookie last year. He’s currently in the third season of his NFL career. Maybe Morris was confused because Nix looked like a rookie last year with his erratic play.

It shouldn’t be that difficult for the 49ers to make life tough for Nix on Sunday. He’s a quarterback who freaks out when he’s under duress and struggles when his first read isn’t there.

Arguably, his greatest threat to the 49ers’ defense will be his mobility and his arm strength. Nix has registered 12 rushes, but he’s never generated a sizable gain.

Still, it’s a skill of his that the 49ers have to be aware of, as he can threaten them with it. He can also threaten them with his arm by taking shots deep. It’ll get the 49ers to be wary of it.

Ultimately, Nix isn’t a good quarterback. I’m sure he’ll make a few plays that are sweet, but the 49ers’ defense should be okay against him.

They should even be able to reel off a turnover or two from him. He'll spend half of the game not knowing what to look for and will stall out drives.

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