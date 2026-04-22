49ers Draft Profile: Secondary by Round

The Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch regime has never picked a safety or a defensive back in the first round, even with a Hall of Fame safety as GM. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris values the position and is looking for a do-it-all safety. When is the question, likely not in the first two rounds.

Safety

The focus appears to be in the fourth round or later in a trade back, as the players they’ve met with or invited for 30 visits are projected for late 4th or beyond. However, if the Niners make a trade and add a pick in the 3rd, picking a safety there makes sense. They are rumored to like LSU’s A.J. Haulcy, Bud Clark of TCU, and South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore. However, all three are expected to be picked by the late 3rd round.

In the first, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo may fall to 27, he checks all the boxes for Morris, but regime draft history says he won’t be a target.

If there’s a pick, the 4th round or a trade back is likely it.

4th Round – 127, 133, 138, 139

Gone in 4th: Genesis Smith, Kamari Ramsey, Jakobe Thomas

V.J. Payne (Kansas State) 6-3/210

The 2nd best coverage safety in the draft behind EMW with a completion percentage against of 47.2%. Size-speed with height, nearly 34-inch arms, and an 81-inch wingspan, matched with 4.40 speed and a top five 10 split. However, he doesn’t play at that speed; he’s slower to react and fill in the run. Versatility with high snap counts in the box, deep, and in the slot. Limited as a ballhawk with 3 PBUs and one pick this year.

Michael Taaffe (Texas) 6-0/193

High character, high motor player. Exceptional football IQ helps him play faster than his 4.50 speed. Despite a limited frame, he had 21 stops this year (tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage) and a missed tackle rate under 10. Taaffe is a special teams demon with extensive experience, including a blocked punt. However, Morris prefers length and ball production; Taaffe has sub-30 arms with one PBU and two picks this season.

Robert Spears-Jennings (Oklahoma) 6-1/205

The Niners are rumored to be interested, a size-speed player with a best in class 4.32 40 and 1.51 ten split. He’s a weapon as a blitzer and has solid special teams experience. While he has the speed to stay with anyone, Spears-Jennings has a completion percentage against over 73%, with one PBU and one pick. He’s a ball of clay projection.

Of the 4th round safeties, Payne may be the preference for Morris, as he has the requisite physical traits, coverage skills, and highest upside of the group. The Niners met with Taaffe at the Combine, so he is in play as well.

Defensive Back

After signing Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones, drafting a DB is unlikely. It comes down to whether Morris and DB coach Jerry Gray identify a talent they are high on.

The Niners brought Malik Muhammad of Texas in for a 30 visit; he’s projected for late 3rd-early 4th. 6-0/182 with 4.42 speed and 32+ arms, but he doesn’t play at that speed. Muhammad excels in zone, he’s adept at deflecting passes with 19 PBUs in three seasons but only three picks. Projected at 102.

Daylen Everette of Georgia conducted an interview with the Niners at the Combine. 6-1/198 with 4.38 speed that doesn’t consistently show on tape. Strong tackler and in run support. He’s vulnerable in recovery, giving up 23 catches of 15 yards or more the last two seasons. Projected at 93.

Players who should be available at 127 or later:

Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin) 6-1/193

Excellent ballhawk with 31 PBUs and 8 interceptions over three years. Size and athleticism with a 4.41 40 and a 42 vert. Plays aggressively, has a lot of dog in him; his closing speed, length, and instincts feed his ball production. He drops to the 4th round due to a lack of power, a complete liability against the run with tackles per season under an alarming 20.

Ephysians Prysock (Washington) 6-3/196

Impressive size with 33+ arms and 4.45 speed. However, he has yet to put his traits together on the field and needs to be coached up. Uses his closing speed for 14 PBUs in two years but only one pick. A ball of clay pick.

Hezekiah Masses (Cal) 6-0/179

The top ballhawk in the draft with 13 PBUs and five interceptions this season, with two picks called back by penalty. Fluid laterally, stays in phase, WR ball skills. The problem, far too light, and he’s grabby in coverage with eight penalties.

Prediction: V.J. Payne (Kansas State) 6-3/210 safety at 138.

No defensive backs selected.