Is 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw's One-Game Suspension Too Harsh?
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The San Francisco 49ers will be without fiery linebacker Dre Greenlaw in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.
The NFL has suspended Greenlaw for one game after he helmet-headbutted Seattle Seahawks' Ernest Jones, who didn't have his helmet on.
Greenlaw was ejected for his headbutt, so he'll essentially have cost himself a game and a half for his headbutt of Jones. The incident occurred on the Seahawks' sideline in the second quarter.
The Seattle players didn't take too kindly to Greenlaw's late hit on Sam Darnold, as he was rushing towards the sideline. A flock of Seahawks players surrounded Greenlaw and got in his face.
Greenlaw didn't appreciate that, especially Jones, so he answered with a headbutt. Given the context, was Greenlaw's one-game suspension too harsh?
Is the NFL being too harsh on Greenlaw?
Not at all. Under no circumstances can the NFL allow any player to helmet-headbutt another player without their helmet on.
Football helmets are brutal. They're part of why players have so many vicious bruises and body damage.
By suspending Greenlaw, the NFL is setting a precedent to ensure no one else will be tempted to replicate these actions. If they didn't suspend Greenlaw, players would know they could do it without consequence.
A fine wouldn't have done the job either. The NFL needed to suspend Greenlaw to send a clear message to everyone that this is NOT okay.
Greenlaw could've easily broken Jones' nose, delivered a facial fracture, or maybe even a concussion. That's how lethal a football helmet is. Suspending Greenlaw was a no-brainer for the league.
In fact, it was expected, which is why I listed it as one of my biggest takeaways from the 49ers' win over the Seahawks.
Don't forget that Greenlaw has a history of recklessness as well. The NFL surely took that into account as well.
Now, you may think Greenlaw was justified in his actions since an army of Seahawks players surrounded him. But let's not pretend the 49ers wouldn't have done the same.
Had 49ers players witnessed Brock Purdy take a late hit, they would've gotten in that Seahawks player's face as well. They have to rally to their leader. That's fine.
What isn't fine is Greenlaw helmet-headbutting a player without theirs on. Had he done it to someone who had their helmet on, then this would be a non-issue.
The 49ers will look to rookie Jaden Dugger, Luke Gifford, and Garrett Wallow to fill in for the suspended Greenlaw.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN