Is 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw's One-Game Suspension Too Harsh?

The San Francisco 49ers will be without fiery linebacker Dre Greenlaw in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.

The NFL has suspended Greenlaw for one game after he helmet-headbutted Seattle Seahawks' Ernest Jones, who didn't have his helmet on.

Greenlaw was ejected for his headbutt, so he'll essentially have cost himself a game and a half for his headbutt of Jones. The incident occurred on the Seahawks' sideline in the second quarter.

The Seattle players didn't take too kindly to Greenlaw's late hit on Sam Darnold, as he was rushing towards the sideline. A flock of Seahawks players surrounded Greenlaw and got in his face.

Greenlaw didn't appreciate that, especially Jones, so he answered with a headbutt. Given the context, was Greenlaw's one-game suspension too harsh?

Is the NFL being too harsh on Greenlaw?

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) leaves the field after a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not at all. Under no circumstances can the NFL allow any player to helmet-headbutt another player without their helmet on.

Football helmets are brutal. They're part of why players have so many vicious bruises and body damage.

By suspending Greenlaw, the NFL is setting a precedent to ensure no one else will be tempted to replicate these actions. If they didn't suspend Greenlaw, players would know they could do it without consequence.

A fine wouldn't have done the job either. The NFL needed to suspend Greenlaw to send a clear message to everyone that this is NOT okay.

Greenlaw could've easily broken Jones' nose, delivered a facial fracture, or maybe even a concussion. That's how lethal a football helmet is. Suspending Greenlaw was a no-brainer for the league.

In fact, it was expected, which is why I listed it as one of my biggest takeaways from the 49ers' win over the Seahawks.

Don't forget that Greenlaw has a history of recklessness as well. The NFL surely took that into account as well.

Now, you may think Greenlaw was justified in his actions since an army of Seahawks players surrounded him. But let's not pretend the 49ers wouldn't have done the same.

Had 49ers players witnessed Brock Purdy take a late hit, they would've gotten in that Seahawks player's face as well. They have to rally to their leader. That's fine.

What isn't fine is Greenlaw helmet-headbutting a player without theirs on. Had he done it to someone who had their helmet on, then this would be a non-issue.

The 49ers will look to rookie Jaden Dugger, Luke Gifford, and Garrett Wallow to fill in for the suspended Greenlaw.

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