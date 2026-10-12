Brock Purdy and Fred Warner Sound Off on Mike Evans’ Impact for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-0 to start the season after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 32-29 at Lumen Field.

What's more, San Francisco is 3-0 for the division too. The player on offense they can largely thank for maintaining that winning record is wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans improved on Week 5's performance against the Denver Broncos to record his best game in a 49ers jersey. He caught seven passes for 113 yards and scored a touchdown, too.

"[He's] just a walking aura," linebacker Fred Warner said of Evans post-game. "I mean, I can't help it. Like, I'm on the sideline watching, dude, crazy stuff. I'm like, 'We have Mike Evans.' Like, I can't believe it.

"He's unreal. He really doesn't say anything. He just shows up every week and just works and then goes out there on Sunday and just dominates you. So, it's unbelievable. He's great.

"You know that he's a Hall of Fame receiver when we signed him, but just the hunger, and I think that's the character of our entire team. People kind of slept on our talent all along going into this year, but we've got guys who are ultra-talented but also could care less about what we've done in the past.

"We still are so eager to try to go out there and prove it every single time we step out there. So, you see that on the tape, you feel that in-game, and Mike's just the epitome of that."

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not just the hunger to succeed as don't forget Evans has produced two fantastic games with two broken ribs.

Brock Purdy had his say on the Evans hype train, telling the media: "He's a dog. That's all I can say.

"He fights through stuff. He's competitive as heck, and he's going to go out there and obviously give the team every chance or everything that he's got, even if he's going through stuff.

"We saw that obviously the last couple weeks with him playing sort of injured, and even today. It's early in the season, (and) for a guy like him and where he's at in his career, to keep showing up for the team and myself, it's just a testament to his character and who he is.

"So, I'm extremely blessed to have him on our team and excited for the rest of the year together."

Evans may be 33 and his prime years are behind him, but he's proven once again why he will enter the Hall of Fame one day.