49ers Fans' Week 2 Cheer Guide: Who to Root For Around the NFL

Week two is already off to a good start for the Faithful. Buffalo handled Detroit on Thursday night, and that's exactly the result 49ers fans wanted. The Lions are expected to be an NFC playoff contender, so watching them take an early loss is a win for San Francisco's NFC seeding.

The 49ers game is the obvious one to circle. Let's run through the rest of the slate and figure out where your rooting interest belongs.

Minnesota at Chicago — 10 a.m.

I don't trust Minnesota's quarterback situation. Will it be Kyler Murray when the 49ers meet the Vikings in Mexico City? Carson Wentz? But that's a problem for later. Right now, Chicago is the bigger threat to climb toward the NFC's top seed, and that's the team you want tripped up.

Cheer for: Vikings

Philadelphia at Tennessee — 10 a.m.

This one's a longshot for Robert Saleh, a friend of the Faithful. If I'm betting, I'm betting Eagles, and a 2-0 start feels likely. But Philadelphia's schedule get tough in a hurry, so stealing a loss from them now — in a game they should win — pays dividends later.

Cheer for: Titans

Seattle at Arizona — 1:25 p.m.

Two NFC West opponents, both 1-0. Even with Sam Darnold banged up, Seattle is the bigger long-term threat to the 49ers, and this is the same early in the season spot San Francisco exploited early last season. Hopefully the Cardinals can do the same.

One of these teams walks out 2-0. If it's Arizona, no problem — the 49ers get their shot at the Cardinals in Week 3.

Cheer for: Cardinals

New York at Los Angeles — Monday, 5:15 p.m.

After an offseason of hype, the Rams already have Myles Garrett on IR. Nothing would sit better with 49ers fans than watching Los Angeles fall to 0-2.

I'd much rather see 49ers fan Cam Skattebo sitting at 2-0 than the Rams adding to the win column.

Cheer for: Giants

Final line

Outside of the 49ers game, put the Vikings, Titans, Cardinals, and Giants on your Week 2 cheer card.