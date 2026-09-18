49ers List 2 Players as Questionable for Week 2 vs. Dolphins
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Well, this isn't good.
Reliable kicker Eddy Pineiro could be inactive in Week 2 when the 49ers play the Dolphins in their home opener. Kyle Shanahan revealed on Friday that Pineiro is one of two 49ers listed as questionable for the game.
Usually, a questionable designation will not warrant concern. Almost every time a player is listed as such, they play in the game.
However, Pineiro missed all three practices in the lead-up to Week 2. He's been dealing with an illness all week. On the one end, it's good that it's nothing significant.
On the other end, it's enough to possibly keep him from playing on Sunday. Shanahan confirmed that the 49ers will be bringing in a kicker on Saturday in case he cannot suit up.
The 49ers will likely wait until Sunday to make a call. My hunch is that Pineiro doesn't play. They can afford to play this game without him, even with a kicker signed off the street, essentially.
Putting up points against the Dolphins shouldn't be a problem. They can tolerate mistakes from a kicker in this game as opposed to any other opponent.
Let Pineiro fully rest and recover so that he can come back stronger in Week 3 against the Cardinals.
The second player listed as questionable is rookie running back Kaelon Black. He popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury.
Now, he didn't miss any practice time, but he was limited on Thursday and Friday. Similar to Pineiro, this isn't a concerning injury.
But it is an eyebrow-raising one, as Black dealt with a groin injury during training camp. That caused him to miss some time.
Unless it's the other groin that's giving him problems, it is a curious injury to monitor in this game and into next week. That said, I fully expect him to play against Miami.
But I don't think he'll see the same workload as he did against Los Angeles. Shanahan will probably be more careful with him and give Christian McCaffrey more run.
It'll be even more enticing since McCaffrey needs two scrimmage touchdowns to become the third player in NFL history with 50-plus scrimmage touchdowns with multiple teams.
Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk (Colts: 51, Rams: 85) and Randy Moss (Vikings: 92, Patriots: 50) are the only two players to have accomplished this feat.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN