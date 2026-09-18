49ers List 2 Players as Questionable for Week 2 vs. Dolphins

Well, this isn't good.

Reliable kicker Eddy Pineiro could be inactive in Week 2 when the 49ers play the Dolphins in their home opener. Kyle Shanahan revealed on Friday that Pineiro is one of two 49ers listed as questionable for the game.

Usually, a questionable designation will not warrant concern. Almost every time a player is listed as such, they play in the game.

However, Pineiro missed all three practices in the lead-up to Week 2. He's been dealing with an illness all week. On the one end, it's good that it's nothing significant.

On the other end, it's enough to possibly keep him from playing on Sunday. Shanahan confirmed that the 49ers will be bringing in a kicker on Saturday in case he cannot suit up.

The 49ers will likely wait until Sunday to make a call. My hunch is that Pineiro doesn't play. They can afford to play this game without him, even with a kicker signed off the street, essentially.

Putting up points against the Dolphins shouldn't be a problem. They can tolerate mistakes from a kicker in this game as opposed to any other opponent.

Let Pineiro fully rest and recover so that he can come back stronger in Week 3 against the Cardinals.

The second player listed as questionable is rookie running back Kaelon Black. He popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury.

Now, he didn't miss any practice time, but he was limited on Thursday and Friday. Similar to Pineiro, this isn't a concerning injury.

But it is an eyebrow-raising one, as Black dealt with a groin injury during training camp. That caused him to miss some time.

Unless it's the other groin that's giving him problems, it is a curious injury to monitor in this game and into next week. That said, I fully expect him to play against Miami.

But I don't think he'll see the same workload as he did against Los Angeles. Shanahan will probably be more careful with him and give Christian McCaffrey more run.

It'll be even more enticing since McCaffrey needs two scrimmage touchdowns to become the third player in NFL history with 50-plus scrimmage touchdowns with multiple teams.

Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk (Colts: 51, Rams: 85) and Randy Moss (Vikings: 92, Patriots: 50) are the only two players to have accomplished this feat.

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