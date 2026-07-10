Mac Jones Explains What Sets the 49ers Apart From Other NFL Teams

Long ago, the San Francisco 49ers set the standard for how NFL teams looked after their players before the rest of the league began to follow suit.

But it appears the 49ers still set themselves apart in how they look after their players. George Kittle recently revealed what the organization does differently, and it even played a role in convincing future Hall of Famer Mike Evans to sign with San Francisco this offseason.

Now, backup quarterback Mac Jones has offered his own perspective after spending a full season with the franchise, saying the close-knit bond within the 49ers organization is what stands out most to him.

“Everything is good. The food is amazing. The EQ guys are awesome. I’m friends with everybody in the whole organization," shared Jones on the Bussin' With The Boys Podcast.

"People hang out outside of football. It’s just totally different— even at Alabama and the Patriots. Everyone is just a family and that’s so cool. I think it helps our team.

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Like even being here for George Kittle at TEU [Tight End University] and stuff. It really helps our team with bonding. The best teams, you all have to be brothers and I feel like our entire organization is like that.

"That’s something that I am not going to take for granted. Being there for next year or five years or no more years, that place is awesome.”

In the NFL, Jones has previously played for the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick and the Jacksonville Jaguars, making his perspective particularly interesting. Having experienced multiple NFL organizations, his opinions and comparisons on what sets the 49ers apart culturally that carry weight.

Even though no one truly knows where Jones will end up after the 2026 season, it's clear he has formed a good bond with the 49ers that is unlike anything he has experienced elsewhere. The way the organization treats its backup quarterback has clearly left an impression.

Kittle even described Jones as "a juice guy." It's high praise for a player in a backup role that shouldn't be anywhere near starting if Brock Purdy is fit and healthy.

If Jones does remain beyond this season, there is every reason to believe he can continue thriving in that environment, especially after proving he is more than capable when called upon. It makes sense for the 49ers to keep hold of him at all costs.