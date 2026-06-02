Why the 49ers Facing the Rams in Week 1 Looks Better in Hindsight

Facing the Los Angeles Rams in Australia to open the regular season is brutal for the San Francisco 49ers.

Any opponent would’ve been challenging given how taxing the travel, acclimation to the 17-hour time difference, and potentially the climate would be for them.

But the fact that it’s the Rams, a great team and a division opponent, adds to the brutality of it all. To make things worse, the Rams have now added Myles Garrett via trade.

It goes without saying that Garrett tremendously improves the Rams. And yet, surprisingly, the 49ers facing the Rams in Week 1 looks better in hindsight because of that.

How it’s better in hindsight

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after a play against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

What makes this matchup better in hindsight is that the 49ers will have longer to prepare for Garrett. If they had to face Garrett, let’s say Week 5, then they'd only get a few days to prepare.

Yes, it’s still brutal that the 49ers have to fly all the way to Australia. That part they can’t get over. They practically have to welcome that aspect of the matchup so it doesn't overtake them.

At least with the game taking place in Week 1, the 49ers can go overboard with planning for Garrett. Although it’s not really overboard when you’re talking about the best defensive player in the NFL.

The 49ers should feel a little better that they will have ample time to prepare for Garrett. They’ll need all the time they can get for him, especially without feeling exhausted from a long season yet.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single season sack record by Garrett. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

That’ll be the case later in the season when the 49ers host the Rams in Week 13. Now, there is also an element of added stress to the 49ers preparing for Week 1.

Preparing for that week, since it is in Australia already, made it hectic for them. And now they have to carve out time to configure how they are going to deal with Garrett in the game.

It’s going to demand a ton out of the 49ers for Week 1, but the positive outlook they should have is that they get more time for Garrett. They have to feel better about that than distraught.

It’ll be the same in Week 13. They’ll be a little worn out by then, but at least they can know that they have familiarity with him, and there will be more film of him out there with how the Rams use him.

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