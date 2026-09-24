George Kittle Relishing His Role Alongside the 49ers’ Offensive Core

The San Francisco 49ers’ offense may be getting older, but that does not take away from the fact that it is still stacked with Pro Bowl-caliber players and exceptional talent.

George Kittle embodies that experience. When you add Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and Trent Williams to the equation, the list of accomplished players only becomes more impressive.

They’re all over 30 now, so the years they have ahead of them in this league are likely fewer than the years they have already played. It's a sad reality that the 49ers should all be thinking about.

"This is essentially like the same offense we've had for quite a while now," Kittle explained on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"You know, it's the same starting O-Line as last year. It's the same quarterback, the same fullback, the same running back, the same tight ends. The wide receiver room has changed a little bit. Deebo's been a part of it before."

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; A general overall view as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to take the snap against the Los Angeles Rams on the NFL shield logo at midfield during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While that’s the case, Kittle never fails to appreciate the position he’s in, and Evans’ arrival is something he can’t stop raving about, especially considering he was the one who helped entice Evans to the City by the Bay in the first place.

"I think Mike Evans would work in any offense because of how good he is," added Kittle.

"I got really lucky. I get to play with Trent Williams, right? We got him. Hall of Famer, plays like a Hall of Famer still. Mike Evans, Hall of Famer, plays like a Hall of Famer still.

"And so just when you add guys like that, it's just so much fun because I mean, every time we call a play and I know Mike has a chance getting the ball, I'm like, 'This is so sick.'

"Like Brock Purdy's throwing the ball to Mike Evans and I'm blocking for him. What a dream come true."

In times like that, you have to appreciate the caliber of the roster while they’re here. Before you know it, one veteran after another will retire and likely find themselves in Canton. Kittle’s appreciation is understandable when looking at the talent and the opportunity it brings to play football at the highest level.

He previously said that the Super Bowl window isn't closed, but these next two years are the best possible chances, especially when Williams has acknowledged that 2027 would likely be his final year.