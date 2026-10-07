George Kittle Reflects on Kyle Shanahan's Evolution Through 10 Years as 49ers HC

Kyle Shanahan is officially the longest-tenured head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, he surpassed the great Bill Walsh, adding another significant milestone to his decade as the San Francisco 49ers' head coach.

In that time, the 49ers have reached two Super Bowls, two NFC Championship Games and the divisional round last season. So close yet so far, but being at the helm of the franchise is a milestone nonetheless.

George Kittle sounds off on Kyle Shanahan's milestone

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end George Kittle is one of two players who have been with the 49ers as long as Shanahan. The other is fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who arrived in free agency.

Kittle has been there through thick and thin, from the near-misses in the Super Bowl to the bleak 6-11 2024 season, when it seemed like the end of the road for the team's core.

But over that time, Kittle has seen firsthand how Shanahan has shaped the team's culture and evolved as a coach.

"One, I'm incredibly happy for him. I'm happy for myself that I was drafted to an organization like this with him at the helm," Kittle shared with reporters.

"The way that he conducts himself on a daily basis, the way that he runs team meetings, the way that he holds everybody to the same standard, everything he's done has been pretty consistent.

"He's grown obviously as a coach and he's done some things differently, but ever since day one, he's been really the same guy and I've really appreciated that. Being able to be here for each one. I haven't played in every single game that he's coached, but to be here for all of them, it means a lot.

"It's an honor to go to battle with him every single Sunday. When you have a head coach that one, holds everybody to the same standard but also two, you know how hard he prepares every single week and the hours that he puts in to try to put the best game plan together for us.

"I just feel lucky every single day that he's my head coach."

Kittle and Shanahan have become synonymous with the 49ers. Their tenures have grown together, and without Shanahan, Kittle may never have had the opportunity to surpass Vernon Davis and become the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdowns by a tight end - a milestone he reached against the Broncos.