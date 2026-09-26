49ers Losing Nick Bosa Makes These 2 Games Much Harder to Win

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Nick Bosa for at least the next few weeks after he strained his calf while warming up for Thursday's practice.

As of now, the 49ers are still considering placing Bosa on Injured Reserve. But given that the 49ers already have numerous players on it, they might choose to keep him off it.

In any case, the 49ers have been dealt a brutal blow with Bosa out. It won't be felt that badly against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

They should be able to beat Arizona without Bosa. However, Bosa's loss makes beating these two teams much harder.

Denver Broncos

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the lights shining bright on Sunday Night Football, the 49ers will welcome the Broncos at home after playing the Cardinals. Denver has a potentially very solid offense.

They haven't looked that way at all through two games, but that's largely due to Bo Nix. He's not a good quarterback. Having Bosa would've forced Nix to perform naturally as Jimmy Garoppolo 2.0.

But now that the pass rush will be severely lacking, Nix will have a prime chance to look better than he actually is. Unless the 49ers have sweet pass coverage, Nix is bound to perform well against them.

It'll only get worse if the Broncos actually run the ball as well. That'll make Nix perform better being in a balanced offense and make it extremely difficult for the 49ers' defense.

Much of the onus to win this game will be on the 49ers' offense. That's easier said than done, as the Broncos have a pretty lethal defense.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of lethal defense, there is no better defense than the Seahawks. The 49ers know that all too well. It was impossible for them to generate points last year.

They'll take on Seattle on their turf after playing the Broncos. Defeating the Seahawks was always going to require complementary football from the Niners.

There's no way their offense can lead the way. They need help, but without Bosa, it seems far-fetched. If the 49ers can't get pressure on Sam Darnold, it's going to be a long day for them.

This could be a game that gets out of reach by the third quarter. Unless the 49ers get a couple of miraculous performers on the defensive line, they're not going to win this without Bosa.

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