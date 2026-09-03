49ers Mailbag: What the 49ers Will Do at the Trade Deadline this Year

I have two hours left on my flight from San Francisco to Melbourne and I'm slightly delirious. Let's answer some 49ers questions.

Dizzle: "Given the recent events with Jed York and the departure of Paarag Marathe, do you see the 49ers being flexible before the free-agent deadline in 2026 and in free agency next year?"

If the 49ers suffer a bunch of critical injuries early in the season as they did last year, I don't think they'll make any big moves at the trade deadline. They seem unwilling to mortgage the future to save an aging, injured corps of veterans. But if those veterans stay healthy and the 49ers start the season hot, I would expect them to make a big trade, particularly for a defensive end, or a safety, or even a cornerback.

Kirat Bagri: "Who should the 49ers realistically target at the trade deadline if they are off to a hot start this season and plan on making that Super Bowl push, like they did at the deadline in 2023 & 2019?"

Maxx Freaking Crosby. If he's healthy and the Raiders are losing, the 49ers should offer the Raiders multiple first-round picks for him. Remember, the Raiders tried to trade him once, and I'm guessing they'll try to trade him again once he shows his knee is fully healthy. They need picks more than they need a 29-year-old edge rusher, no matter how good he is. Meanwhile, Crosby would give the 49ers an elite defensive line, something they always want to have.

TrdFrgssn: "Is there a chance we trade for an LG? If so, have you heard of any targets? It seems to be a glaring hole in the line."

In 2017, the 49ers traded a fifth-round pick for starting left guard Laken Tomlinson, but that was before Week 1. If they trade for a guard during the season, he probably will be a backup, someone like Jarrett Patterson, whom the 49ers just acquired from the Texans. In fact, I'm guessing Patterson will get a shot to play left guard before the 49ers make a trade for another lineman. They don't prioritize this position.

Trolololol85: "Do you think Connor Colby will start at LG or will it be Carver Willis/Jarrett Patterson?"

Colby was the starting left guard at the start of training camp, and he lost the job. The coaching staff simply doesn't seem high on him, which is why they drafted Carver Willis this year. I fully expect him to start Week 1. If he struggles, Colby might get a shot to replace him simply because he has been in the system for two years and Patterson just joined the team last week.

Pete Mitchell: "Assuming George Kittle and Nick Bosa suit up against the Rams, how much should they play?"

Sparingly. These two are not in football shape yet and won't be when the game starts. Their presence will help the team, but the 49ers have to be smart with them. Kittle can be a decoy but they shouldn't ask him to run too many routes or block too many defensive linemen. And Bosa can be a pass rusher, but they shouldn't ask him to defend the run. Because the Rams will look to wear him down by running right at him if he's on the field too much.

Kyle Shanahan, probably: "Should Deebo Samuel start over De'Zhaun Stribling? in the season opener?"

Absolutely not. Stribling is better than Samuel right now. The last time Samuel faced the Rams, he caught 3 passes for 16 yards and rushed twice for three yards. He was washed up then, and that was two years ago. The biggest mistake the 49ers can make on offense in this game is to overuse Samuel at the expense of Stribling. Stribling needs to be on the field for practically every play, because he's a good blocker and teams have to honor his speed. As opposed to Samuel, who doesn't block well and is much slower than Stribling.

GoobertownA: "How long will it take for De’Zhaun Stribling to become WR1?"

He should be the No. 1 wide receiver right now. He's not, because Kyle Shanahan is tough on rookies, which is why Mike Evans will be the No. 1 receiver to start the season. But eventually, he'll miss a game, and Stribling will get Evans' targets, and Stribling will outperform Evans, and Stribling will become the official WR1. It's inevitable.

Khoee: "Is Nick Martin the next Dre Greenlaw."

No. I thought Martin would be, but Greenlaw established himself as a quality starting linebacker during his rookie season. Martin is in his second year and he still can't get on the field consistently.

Henry Hill: "What is the 49ers' biggest concern against the Rams?"

Run defense. Fred Warenr is a great all-around player, but Osa Odighizuwa is a better pass rusher than a run defender in the interior of the defensive line. Alfred Collins was horrendous in every way during the preseason. Nick Bosa has practiced once all offseason and probably can't play as much as he usually does, particularly against the run. Sam Okuayinonu, one of their better run defenders, injured his foot on Wednesday and didn't make the trip to Australia. Keion White isn't a particularly good edge setter. And Dre Greenlaw has been a shell of himself for more than two years. Greenlaw in particular has to have a great game against the Rams. If he struggles, Los Angeles could run for 150 yards.

B Walker: "Do you think the Jed York situation indirectly cools the seats off for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch? Do you think their seats were warm before the whole Jed thing?"

I think Lynch's seat is warm. If the 49ers miss the playoffs due to another injury-riddled season, I think they'll hold him and his lackluster draft classes from 2022 to 2025 responsible. And with Paraag Marathe out of the picture, the 49ers finally can hire a general manager who wouldn't have to defer to Marathe on contractual issues. I think the 49ers would like to see how Shanahan would do with a strong general manager who has lots of front-office experience.