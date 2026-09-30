49ers Named Landing Spot for Emerging Former 1st Round Wide Receiver

If there is a wide receiver available for a trade in the next few weeks, the San Francisco 49ers are likely to be connected to them. So, it is not a surprise that, as the Los Angeles Chargers are now 0-3, their former first-round pick Quentin Johnston is being brought up in trade talks.

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, one of the best suitors for Johnston is the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers Considered Option to Trade for Quentin Johnston

Knox notes that his potential and contract make him intriguing for a team like San Francisco.

“Johnston should still interest receiver-needy teams, though, as he has a high physical ceiling and another year on his rookie contract—Los Angeles did exercise his fifth-year option,” wrote Knox.

Knox believes a conditional fifth-round pick could get the deal done.

So, if the 49ers traded for him, they would have him for the rest of the 2026 season, and they would have a $16.4M deal for the 2027 season to take on. That is a fine deal for a player who will only be 26 years old when the 2027 season starts.

If Johnston finished the season well, they could work out an extension that keeps him with the team beyond 2027.

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Johnston started his career slowly, but has turned into a reliable contributor. He had just 431 yards in his rookie season. However, he jumped to 711 yards the next season and then 755 yards in year three.

However, now Los Angeles has Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. He is averaging 0.78 yards per route run through three games. For context, he averaged 0.88 in his rookie year.

So, Johnston has been unproductive, and the Chargers are 0-3. They could move on from him now and not have to go through the debate of extending him after a down season when the offseason comes.

San Francisco is clearly desperate at wide receiver. De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, and Christian Kirk are all on injured lists. Mike Evans is day-to-day, and the depth behind them gets questionable. As things stand, they are looking at starting Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins in Week 4.

San Francisco recently signed Dante Pettis and Brandin Cooks, which proves they acknowledge that a receiver is a need. It would make sense for them to swing a trade for Johnston.