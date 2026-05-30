What’s Behind Fred Warner’s Belief in a Super Bowl Run for 49ers

Will the San Francisco 49ers finally win a sixth Super Bowl this upcoming season?

That's the biggest question. Last year proved to be a good attempt to finally end the drought. It was a valiant effort considering injuries impacted all the major stars on both sides of the ball.

Fred Warner, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6, in particular, believes this was the underlying reason San Francisco could not quite get over the line.

"I think we were a couple season ending injuries away from making the Super Bowl this year, which speaks to how resilient our team is to even have had a chance at it this year, to have a chance at a one seed in Week 18 against a Seattle team that is loaded and obviously has a chance to win a Super Bowl," shared Warner in an interview with Ross Tucker. "I'm proud of the group for how they fought this year.

"It sucked being on the side, having to watch all year because, you know, obviously I love the game, but I'm out there to try to give it up for my team every single week.'

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Warner added that the 49ers have a chance to go all the way, providing all those key figures stay healthy at the crucial moments.

"I guess the years that we've really been healthy, you see that we made it to the Super Bowl. Next season, if we stay healthy, I think we've got a shot," he added.

There should be minimal question marks surrounding Warner and his durability despite missing the most games of his career last season. His presence on defense is irreplaceable, whether it be as a leader in the locker room or producing the goods on the field.

Warner being available from the start of training camp and OTAs will be hugely significant as new rookies and the younger core can adjust faster to the 49ers' system and meet the standard.

The City by the Bay had a successful free agency by addressing most of their needs, so while a Super Bowl may seem quite far-fetched considering the strengths of the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, both Warner and Nick Bosa potentially starting together for the season opener can only be a good thing.

Time will tell whether Warner's view is correct, but defense is an area where the 49ers aren't quite as strong as they have been in previous seasons.