49ers No Longer Have to Worry About Aaron Donald in Rams Showdown

The nightmare of facing Aaron Donald alongside Myles Garrett is no longer an issue for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Donald will not be flying with the Rams to Australia, which means he will not play in the game down under, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 49ers just breathed a sigh of relief.

This is a major break for them. They no longer have to worry about Donald, at least not until December, when the 49ers host the Rams for their second matchup.

With Donald inactive, defeating the Rams becomes more likely for the 49ers. It won't be as difficult as it could've been, especially with their issues at left guard.

The 49ers don't have a clear-cut starter at the position. It's so bad that they're likely going to rotate players at the position.

But since they won't face Donald until late in the season, they should be a bit more secure at left guard by then. They'll know what they have and how to deal with Donald by then.

There will also be more film on Donald, with all of the games he'll be playing. The 49ers will have a clearer picture of how he looks and how the Rams are utilizing him.

Talk about a huge break for the 49ers. Anytime an opponent is without one of their best players, it's always going to bring a sigh of relief.

The only bummer is that the 49ers have been game-planning for Donald ever since he announced his return. They spent so much time and energy on him, expecting that he'd play in Week 1.

"I wasn’t like crushed on the Sunday that he decided because I decided a month ago it was happening," said Kyle Shanahan. "So, I prepared for that the right way and it is what it is. He's a hell of a player and we'll have our work cut out for him."

Now, that all gets thrown out the window. The Rams can find some solace in knowing the 49ers wasted a lot of practice time planning for Donald.

Still, the 49ers had to treat it as if he would play. It would be malpractice if they didn't. All of the time spent preparing for Donald is thrown down the drain, but they'll be happy knowing they won't have to face him.

It was going to be a tough outing for whoever the left guard was in that game. Suddenly, passing the ball isn't as much of a nightmare as it was earlier today.