49ers Offseason Gets National Praise

The San Francisco 49ers had a strong offseason that deserved a B- grade. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports graded every NFC team's offseason and noted that the 49ers' upgraded wide receiver room and defensive line are worthy of a high grade.

The San Francisco 49ers graded well for offseason moves

It is easy to see the grade being high for the 49ers. They checked almost every box you would want. At wide receiver, they had massive questions. With Mike Evans, the answer is that they are all-in to win a Super Bowl this year, and no one will be mad at that mentality. Still, additions of Christian Kirk and De’Zhaun Stribling speak to the desire to complete the depth and not be depleted as much by injuries this year.

On the defensive line, Osa Odighizuwa was the best move that they made this offseason. That is not to say that adding Romello Height and Gracen Halton in the draft will not help things, either. Like the receiver, they added one impact player and two others to improve the depth.

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An underdiscussed unit is cornerback. This group went from the three starters and a bunch of questions to potentially six players who have a chance to get on the field this year. San Francisco is much deeper this year than they were in the past, and they improved their position of weakness from last year. These are the signs of a successful offseason.

The two questions for the offseason are that they added even more injured players, and they went for high-floor, low-ceiling draft picks on Day 2.

Mike Evans, Nate Hobbs, Dre Greenlaw, and Robert Jones all might start next year, but all of them missed significant time due to injuries last year. Getting healthier just to add more injured players might not work, so this is something to watch.

More than that, the team drafted a depth receiver, a third-down pass rusher, and a backup running back with their three day 2 picks. It makes sense because San Francisco is so close to a Super Bowl, and high upside rookies might not help right away. They needed to fill specific holes, and all three should make an impact in their roles as rookies.

The other question is that when you go all-in on a roster like this, if you do not win the Super Bowl, it looks like a failure.