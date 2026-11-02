The 49ers Player Who Needs to Step Up After the Bye Week

There likely isn't a player under more pressure than San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro after the bye week.

For him, the week off presented an opportunity to reflect, get in extra practice by taking hundreds or even thousands of kicks, as well as regain his confidence and rhythm heading into the second half of the season.

Piñeiro has missed four PATs and 3 field goals so far this year. That places him tied for 31st and then 32nd, respectively. A massive decline since last year.

At first, it didn't have a direct impact on winning the game, but that changed in his performance against the Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco would have been down by just one score on the final possession if Piñeiro hadn't missed an extra point earlier in the game.

Any continued struggles, particularly in potential game-winning situations, will put the 49ers' front office in a difficult position.

The organization handed him a four-year contract that, at the time, seemed well deserved. However, if his struggles persist, the 49ers could find themselves tied to an expensive contract that becomes increasingly difficult to justify.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) prepares to kick an extra point during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His performance this season simply hasn't been good enough, regardless of the limited number of game-winning situations in which the 49ers have needed him this season.

Perhaps equally concerning is Piñeiro's admission that he needs to review the tape to figure out where he's going wrong. His job is, quite literally, to kick a football from various angles and distances, with extra points offering an even more favorable opportunity at just 29 yards. At this stage, Piñeiro needs to find a way to get back on track and deliver.

"We have a lot of belief in Eddy. He has had a tough run early this year, but we extended Eddy for his body of work with us but then throughout the history of his career," shared John Lynch on KNBR recently.

"He's going through a rough patch right now.... We have belief in Eddy, and we're going to ride with him."

The contract Piñeiro signed makes it difficult for the 49ers to consider releasing him, particularly given the significant dead-cap hit they would incur. With so much guaranteed money tied up in his deal, moving on from him would come at a considerable financial cost.

He became a fan favorite last year, but he now faces a lot of pressure. He needs to step up. Plain and simple.