This offseason left tackle Trent Williams implied his new contract could very well be his last with the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams has proven year after year in recent seasons that age is just a number. At 38, he’s still playing like one of the best offensive linemen in the league. It’s incredible to witness.

But he's hinted that he might stay longer.

Trent Williams hints at delaying retirement beyond 2027

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' contract expires after the 2027 season, stating when signed it could very well be his last.

“I still feel like I’ve got some good football left in me, and I’d rather walk away while I’m still playing at a high level than get run out of the league," shared Williams at the time of the new contract.

"It’s been a long journey. My daughter was born a few months before I got drafted, and now I’m heading into Year 17 while she’s about to turn 17 herself.

"As a father, you look up and realize how much time has passed. In a lot of ways, it feels like I’ve watched her grow up from a distance because of the demands of this job.

"Part of me thinks about being there when she goes off to college in a couple of years. I want to be accessible. I don’t want to hover, but I want to be close. I don’t want to be at a joint practice somewhere when she’s moving into school or going through those big life moments."

And that reason makes plenty of sense. Now, he's revealed a prior conversation with her that could lead to a change of heart and continue to compete for longer.

“I learned to just shut up and let it go,” Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area. “[Micah]’s like, I'm living a dream. Why would I cut it off? Why would I wake up if I don't have to?”

“God has blessed me and as long as he gives me the strength and the ability to do it at a high level, I don’t want to be doing myself a disservice if I didn't maximize everything I was blessed with.

“Just athletic ability, just mentality, these things are out of my control,” Williams said. “Things that God blessed me with that have allowed me to propel my name into the upper echelon of my position throughout history. If I have that much of a blessing, what am I doing trying to figure out when should I turn it off?"

He gave a three-word response when asked about staying longer and eventually joining the 49ers’ famous 10-year club, something tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk achieved this year.

“Never say never,” Williams said, reportedly with a "sly smile."

Whatever he decides, he's had a truly incredible career and should decide on his own terms.