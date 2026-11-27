SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy's ankle injury is worse than the 49ers initially let on.

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Brock Purdy has a low-ankle sprain, which is relatively minor, and he's day-to-day. We've seen quarterbacks play through more serious injuries such as high-ankle sprains (Patrick Mahomes, we're looking at you). So it was only natural to expect Purdy to play through this injury, too. But he's not. Purdy didn't practice at all this week, which means Mac Jones will start against Seattle, and Purdy might miss multiple games.

"Usually, when we hear 'regular ankle sprain,' it's not that big of a deal," a reporter asked Shanahan. "Did this turn into something that was more serious than initially thought?"

"Yeah," Shanahan admitted. "Any time it's not a high-ankle sprain, you get pretty relieved. It was more mid than low, which is a little bit worse. Kind of had a feeling, just the way it was by the time Wednesday came around. Didn't heal up as fast as we wanted, so we shut him down."

For the record, a mid-ankle sprain is a stretch or tear of the deltoid ligament on the inside of the ankle. Remember, De'Zhaun Stribling sprained the deltoid ligament in his ankle during the season opener, the 49ers cleared him on the sideline, he went back in the game, made it worse, had surgery and hasn't played since.

"Is the deltoid ligament involved?" I asked.

Shanahan gave a puzzled look. "Are you trying to trick me?" He asked. "Are deltoid ligaments in the back of your shoulders? I don't know. Ankle."

It's amazing how little he knows, or says he knows, about the injuries to his most important players. You'd think a head coach would want to know.

"Is surgery an option for Brock?" A reporter asked.

"No." Shanahan said.

Do you have a sense of whether he'll be good to go next week," I asked, "or is it too soon to tell?

"It's too soon," Shanahan said. " But I'm pretty optimistic about it, but I was about this week to start, and then it changes. Hopefully, it will be alright."

But Purdy's ankle injury didn't change -- the 49ers simply downplayed the severity of it until they couldn't anymore.

If Purdy has a Grade 1 mid-ankle sprain, he could miss up to three games. If he has a Grade 2 mid-ankle sprain, which is a slight tear, he could miss up to eight weeks.

Stay tuned. The 49ers clearly don't want us to know when Purdy will return. I guess we'll find out eventually.