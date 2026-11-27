49ers QB Brock Purdy Could Miss Multiple Weeks with Mid-Ankle Sprain
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SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy's ankle injury is worse than the 49ers initially let on.
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Brock Purdy has a low-ankle sprain, which is relatively minor, and he's day-to-day. We've seen quarterbacks play through more serious injuries such as high-ankle sprains (Patrick Mahomes, we're looking at you). So it was only natural to expect Purdy to play through this injury, too. But he's not. Purdy didn't practice at all this week, which means Mac Jones will start against Seattle, and Purdy might miss multiple games.
"Usually, when we hear 'regular ankle sprain,' it's not that big of a deal," a reporter asked Shanahan. "Did this turn into something that was more serious than initially thought?"
"Yeah," Shanahan admitted. "Any time it's not a high-ankle sprain, you get pretty relieved. It was more mid than low, which is a little bit worse. Kind of had a feeling, just the way it was by the time Wednesday came around. Didn't heal up as fast as we wanted, so we shut him down."
For the record, a mid-ankle sprain is a stretch or tear of the deltoid ligament on the inside of the ankle. Remember, De'Zhaun Stribling sprained the deltoid ligament in his ankle during the season opener, the 49ers cleared him on the sideline, he went back in the game, made it worse, had surgery and hasn't played since.
"Is the deltoid ligament involved?" I asked.
Shanahan gave a puzzled look. "Are you trying to trick me?" He asked. "Are deltoid ligaments in the back of your shoulders? I don't know. Ankle."
It's amazing how little he knows, or says he knows, about the injuries to his most important players. You'd think a head coach would want to know.
"Is surgery an option for Brock?" A reporter asked.
"No." Shanahan said.
Do you have a sense of whether he'll be good to go next week," I asked, "or is it too soon to tell?
"It's too soon," Shanahan said. " But I'm pretty optimistic about it, but I was about this week to start, and then it changes. Hopefully, it will be alright."
But Purdy's ankle injury didn't change -- the 49ers simply downplayed the severity of it until they couldn't anymore.
If Purdy has a Grade 1 mid-ankle sprain, he could miss up to three games. If he has a Grade 2 mid-ankle sprain, which is a slight tear, he could miss up to eight weeks.
Stay tuned. The 49ers clearly don't want us to know when Purdy will return. I guess we'll find out eventually.
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his family.Follow grantcohn