San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones is arguably the biggest personality on the roster.

He's unapologetically himself, and that's one of his biggest strengths. He has a more extravagant, outgoing personality that's infectious and brings nothing but positive vibes.

A recent clip of Jones particularly enjoying the team walkout ahead of the previous game offered another glimpse into his personality.

Obviously, these moments are designed to motivate players and get everyone hyped up, but Jones' enthusiasm stood out and reminded everyone of his infectious personality.

Kyle Shanahan has also highlighted the positive impact that personality has on the locker room. It seems the 49ers are more than happy to let that side of Jones shine through, and that's ultimately a good thing.

"It was awesome," Shanahan said. "But that's how we see Mac like that every day. If you just saw it once, you'd be like, 'Who's this corny white dude?' But you don't at all, because he is like that all the time.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He is always upbeat. He's always having fun. He's always dancing with the guys. He's just doing whatever, and there really hasn't been a day that Mac hasn't been like that, which is extremely unique.

"I think anyone who, whatever it is, if you're authentically yourself at all times, especially when it's an upbeat, fun self, everyone respects that, everyone enjoys that, and that's why he's one of the most liked guys on our team."

Jones' more unserious side also offers a glimpse into the team's culture. When players feel comfortable being themselves, it allows the group to develop an even stronger connection. There are numerous personalities within the locker room, and Shanahan's openness towards that shows his ability to manage people.

His standards for football are obviously the highest, but he also understands that building a successful team takes more than demanding performances on the field. Giving players the freedom to express themselves can be just as important in creating a positive environment.

This should provide all the more reason for Jones to stay in San Francisco at the end of this season. He seems content as backup, he loves the culture, and if called upon, he has already proven he's capable of playing backup to Brock Purdy should he miss game time.

The 49ers and Jones partnership finally happened, and both sides would be foolish to end their affiliation heading into this year's free agency.