49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Now Being Compared to Legendary Hall of Famer

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy may finally be getting his flowers. The fact that he's in the MVP race says it all.

It's been three weeks into the NFL season and the 49ers are 3-0. It's the best possible start, but it can be said they wouldn't have won all their games without Purdy.

Purdy's incredible start to the season is turning heads among his biggest critics. It's about time. It's no fluke that he took this team to the playoffs in three of his four seasons as the starting quarterback for the City by the Bay.

After three games, Brock Purdy has an all-time high quarterback rating of 93.7, along with 789 passing yards, a 72.3% completion rate, nine touchdowns, and just one interception. He has also been sacked zero times, while posting an impressive 133.1 passer rating.

Aside from one poorly timed throw that resulted in that sole interception, which came in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, there isn't anything negative to say about his performances so far.

And one particular part of his game is now drawing comparisons to a legendary quarterback who has been one of Purdy’s biggest supporters since the beginning: former 49ers great Steve Young.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) practices before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s starting to remind me of, dare I say, Steve Young. He looks like Steve Young. I’ve watched the Niners my whole life and this is pieces of Steve Young," shared TJ Ward on Speakeasy.

James Jones added: “I hear where TJ’s going. Steve was throwing and running and he was making everyone around him better.

"When you turn the tape on of Brock, he’s throwing and running and he was making everyone around him better. Nobody can no longer say system quarterback with Brock Purdy.

"These are not system plays and I was one of them dudes 'Man, Kyle Shanahan’s system got that boy looking right', the boy is playing out of the system and he’s getting active playing out of the system.”

Purdy's game is looking in fine form right now. The hype is deserved. But don't forget San Francisco has both the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks to contest over the next two weeks.

Those are big games against a good defense and the reigning Super Bowl champions, respectively. But both will provide a good test of whether Purdy and the 49ers are better than they were last year, or whether they could fall short again, like they did last season when they were blown out in the divisional round.