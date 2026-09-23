How 49ers QB Brock Purdy Has Taken His Game to the Next Level

One trait that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has that deserves all the praise is his mentality.

One of his best attributes is his mentality, and it's a trait that fits perfectly within Kyle Shanahan's culture. He constantly strives to get better, is willing to learn and grow, and isn't afraid to acknowledge where he needs to improve.

Shanahan rarely dishes out a lot of praise in press conferences, which makes his comments about Purdy's fifth training camp particularly notable. He called it Purdy's best camp yet, and it's hard to disagree.

Purdy looked like a man on a mission. There was evidently a real focus and determination to improve specific areas of his game, and this week he explained exactly what he had been working on.

"Yeah, I think I went back and just watched the film with [quarterbacks coach] Mick Lombardi and where I was at last year," he told reporters.

"And it's like, if I'm hanging on a guy in a progression, how can I find an outlet or a checkdown and stay ahead of the chains and ahead of the downs? It's okay to be in third-and-medium rather than forcing a ball and being third-and-long and stuff like that.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So, obviously yeah we know our looks when we have opportunities to make big plays, but playing quarterback is dishing it out and staying ahead of the chains and taking completions when the defense is giving it to you.

"So, I feel like I've had to learn sort of the hard way throughout my career so far on some experiences and some scars, but I feel like you've got to learn and make improvements and make change.

"That's what I did this offseason, I feel like. So, hopefully I can keep that up."

After the first two games of the season against the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins, he's completed 80.4% of his passes for 492 yards, five touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and just one interception, while taking zero sacks. That interception went straight into the hands of a wide-open Rams defender.

Taking the easy completion when it's available allows the offense to keep moving up the field, and it's safe to say Purdy is now receiving more flowers around the league for his performances as a result.

But ultimately, he can let his play do the talking. As mentioned earlier, his relentless focus on improvement may be one of the most valuable traits San Francisco could ask for in a franchise quarterback, particularly one as talented as Purdy, who already possesses the tools to eventually lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl.