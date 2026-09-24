How Brock Purdy’s Growth can Elevate the 49ers Offense

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 35-13 largely because of quarterback Brock Purdy's performance.

Purdy threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns while leading the team, with 30 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins.

Purdy backed up a strong training camp with his most efficient start to a season through the first two games of his five-year career.

Through two games, Purdy has career-best marks in completion percentage (80.4%), rushing yards (59), passer rating (127.4), and passing touchdowns (five). The 49ers’ plus-42 point differential is also his best through the first two games of any season.

These performances and statistics have shown Purdy’s ability to elevate the offense, something he has struggled to do in previous seasons.

“I thought he had his best training camp in terms of being aggressive with things but not stupid,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Still making the right, efficient decision, but when there is a chance for things being aggressive, and I’ve seen that here these last two weeks.”

Many may say the majority of those numbers are a product of the rebuilding Dolphins, which is true, but you can make the case that this offense has less talent than the 49ers have had in previous years under Purdy.

If the 49ers hope to continue this offensive success throughout this season, Purdy’s play and ability to elevate the offense will be a leading factor.

The 49ers' biggest test of Purdy’s growth will be in Weeks 4 and 5 when they play arguably two of the best defenses in football: a highly touted Denver Broncos defense and the Seattle Seahawks defense, against which he’s previously struggled.

Throughout Purdy’s career, he has taken advantage of mediocre-to-bad defenses. For the 49ers offense to take the next step, he will need to perform against the elite.

He has a case that he’s already proven himself this season against an elite defense in the Los Angeles Rams. The game's asterisk is that it was played in Australia, with the Rams flying into an 11-hour time difference one day before game day.

Purdy finished his matchup against the Rams with 205 passing yards and three touchdowns while having one interception.

The 49ers' wide receiver depth is dissipating with serious injuries to De'Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson. If Purdy can elevate the offense during this stretch, the receiver drop-off shouldn’t be as significant.

If Purdy can consistently maintain this level of play against elite defenses, the 49ers will have a chance to beat any team, and he will have a good case for the Most Valuable Player award.