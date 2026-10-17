49ers QB Brock Purdy's Reaction to Potentially Historic Stat Says It All

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has completed impressive stats since becoming the starter.

It's crazy to think that, in just his fifth season, Brock Purdy has already led San Francisco to a Super Bowl, an NFC Championship Game and a Divisional Round appearance in three of the last four years.

Having put up impressive efficiency numbers throughout his career, Purdy is on the brink of history, sitting just five pass attempts away from reaching the 1,500-pass threshold that would make him eligible to rank first all-time in passer rating.

His response upon hearing this stat line is relatively simple: "To be honest, I don't really know. Obviously, when you look at your stats, are you efficient with your completions and, I guess, not turning the ball over, throwing touchdowns, things like that. "

"I guess, yeah, your rating of course is going to be good. I guess it's, yeah, it's a good thing. But at the same time, I'm not getting done with games going, 'Alright, was my rating at least 100 and something?' I could really care less about that. It's more so, did I do my job well for my teammates? Did I compete and do everything I could to help this team win?

"I know it sounds cheesy, but that's the reality. That's what I'm thinking about and it's what matters. I guess that maybe reflects, though, playing pretty good quarterback play, so I'm not trying to act like it's nothing.

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) gives a thumbs-up gesture to a teammate after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But, it is cool. If I could answer that again too, I would say obviously it goes more into just me (laughter). I've got great coaches, a great team, dudes that help me be who I am and I'm just grateful that I get to be the quarterback for the 49ers so, yeah, it's cool."

And that's why he's deeply respected within the organization. He doesn't care about the stats. He only wants to be the best version of himself.

Purdy has made it clear in the past that his sole focus is bringing a sixth Super Bowl title back to the City by the Bay. Whether he achieves that remains to be seen, but his approach to the game is refreshing in an era where that kind of single-minded focus can feel increasingly rare.

This mentality extends further in trying to improve. He's on the cusp of something quite special, yet he doesn't care. He simply wants to win football games.