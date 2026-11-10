49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Sets Historic TD Record vs. Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers can confidently say they've got the very best out of running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey has played in San Francisco for four years now and has been extremely influential. His individual honors of winning Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 and 2025, respectively, are both campaigns that should go down as some of the best for a running back.

Yet, in 2026, as McCaffrey enters his 30s, an age when running backs typically begin to experience a decline in performance, he continues to produce at an exceptionally high level. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he made history by setting a record unlike anything seen before.

That achievement saw McCaffrey record his 37th career receiving touchdown, the most by any running back in the Super Bowl era. In doing so, he surpassed the legendary Marshall Faulk to claim the top spot on the all-time list.

It may have been just a 12-yard touchdown, but that isn't the point. The significance was that McCaffrey surpassed another of Faulk's records while also reminding San Francisco of the value he can offer as a receiving threat.

With the 49ers short on options at wide receiver, McCaffrey's ability to make an impact through the air should arguably be utilized even more so right now. The touchdown marked his 19th receiving score in a 49ers uniform and his ninth game for the franchise in which he recorded both a rushing and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco has done a solid job of reducing McCaffrey's workload as a runner, and it's an easy cheat code for him to wrap up touchdowns from close range, which seems to be doing the job.

He has almost matched last season's touchdown tally; in fact, he's one away, and averaging 4.5 yards per carry is an improvement from last year. That's hardly surprising because he was used way too much.

His may well be starting to decline in his production, but he's still delivering. And that's the great thing about McCaffrey.

The days of 2022 and 2023 are behind him, but the 49ers are being smart with his usage, which means he's still setting truly historic records.

His usage as both a receiver and a runner makes him such an impressive player, and the 49ers trading for him only adds to the remarkable nature of what McCaffrey brings to the team. He just needs to keep producing and, barring any significant drop-off, there is every chance more records will be set, some of which could prove incredibly difficult to beat.