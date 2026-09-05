49ers Rookie De'Zhaun Stribling has Raised the Expecations for Himself
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Of all the rookies in the 2026 class, probably none will receive as much attention as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling.
It's not hard to see why. Throughout training camp, Stribling has not only turned heads but has also shown a variety of traits that all the veterans on the roster seem to value. It appears that every single day he has embedded himself well with the 49ers.
Mike Evans joined San Francisco in the offseason and is one of the most accomplished receivers in the league. If someone of his caliber can see potential in Stribling, that's all the more reason to believe the hype.
Additionally, quarterback Brock Purdy has praised him on every occasion to the media, where one time he said: "Obviously, really excited about him. He's a smart kid. He's come in, learned our offense. He's got strong hands, great route runner, all the things—the reasons why we drafted him. He's showing it and proving it."
Though preseason games aren't a massive indicator of growth, Stribling still had valuable game experience under his belt and produced well. Across two games, he was targeted 13 times and made 11 catches for 109 yards. It's a very solid return.
Anybody expecting the big-name veterans to play in the preseason would have been disappointed, but this time on the field allowed Stribling to test himself against different coverages and build chemistry with all of the quarterbacks.
So, everything is looking more positive for Stribling, but there are now increased expectations on his shoulders based on how he has performed so far. A blend of anticipation surrounding his potential, coupled with a receiver room consisting largely of players over 30, means there may be no choice but to rely on him.
Injuries have limited Evans during the offseason, running back Christian McCaffrey likely won't have the same level of involvement as a receiver after a heavy 2025, and who knows how Deebo Samuel will perform on his return to the City by the Bay.
Pro Football Focus ranked Stribling as the lead rookie wide receiver this preseason with a 90.0 grade. Everything points toward a breakout year, but what would be realistic expectations for him? 500 receiving yards? 750?
That’s the main piece of the puzzle, especially considering the 49ers’ front office received some fair criticism for drafting him at No. 33 overall when he was ranked No. 91 on the consensus board.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal