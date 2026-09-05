Of all the rookies in the 2026 class, probably none will receive as much attention as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling.

It's not hard to see why. Throughout training camp, Stribling has not only turned heads but has also shown a variety of traits that all the veterans on the roster seem to value. It appears that every single day he has embedded himself well with the 49ers.

Mike Evans joined San Francisco in the offseason and is one of the most accomplished receivers in the league. If someone of his caliber can see potential in Stribling, that's all the more reason to believe the hype.

Additionally, quarterback Brock Purdy has praised him on every occasion to the media, where one time he said: "Obviously, really excited about him. He's a smart kid. He's come in, learned our offense. He's got strong hands, great route runner, all the things—the reasons why we drafted him. He's showing it and proving it."

Though preseason games aren't a massive indicator of growth, Stribling still had valuable game experience under his belt and produced well. Across two games, he was targeted 13 times and made 11 catches for 109 yards. It's a very solid return.

Aug 18, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (15) during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anybody expecting the big-name veterans to play in the preseason would have been disappointed, but this time on the field allowed Stribling to test himself against different coverages and build chemistry with all of the quarterbacks.

So, everything is looking more positive for Stribling, but there are now increased expectations on his shoulders based on how he has performed so far. A blend of anticipation surrounding his potential, coupled with a receiver room consisting largely of players over 30, means there may be no choice but to rely on him.

Injuries have limited Evans during the offseason, running back Christian McCaffrey likely won't have the same level of involvement as a receiver after a heavy 2025, and who knows how Deebo Samuel will perform on his return to the City by the Bay.

Pro Football Focus ranked Stribling as the lead rookie wide receiver this preseason with a 90.0 grade. Everything points toward a breakout year, but what would be realistic expectations for him? 500 receiving yards? 750?

That’s the main piece of the puzzle, especially considering the 49ers’ front office received some fair criticism for drafting him at No. 33 overall when he was ranked No. 91 on the consensus board.