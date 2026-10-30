The 49ers Should Trade a First-Round Pick for a Proven Difference-Maker
In this story:
The 49ers traded a fourth-round pick for DeForest Buckner this week. That was a good first move.
It should not be the only major move the 49ers make before the trade deadline, as Matt Maiocco thinks it will be. Because it wasn't really a major move. It was a shrewd, cost-effective move for a player who's past his prime. Plus, he might not be on the team next season. He will be a free agent.
And the other contenders aren't done making big-time trades. The Bears just sent two first-round picks to the Titans for Jeffery Simmons, who might be the best defensive tackle in the NFL right now.
In addition, they've been linked to Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack, who probably will get dealt before the deadline. The Bears are all-in for 2026. They're mortgaging their future to win this season, something the 49ers haven't done yet. They're keeping their options open.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks and Vikings seem to be making trade offers for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who singlehandedly could tip the balance of power in the NFC if he lands on one of those teams.
And then there's Maxx Crosby, who probably will get traded to a contender if the Raiders lose their next two games, which seems likely. Their opponents will be the Jets and the 49ers.
The 49ers can't just sit back and watch other teams trade for all the best players on the market. They have to be aggressive, too. Because this season is their best opportunity to win a Super Bowl with their current corps of players that happens to be the oldest corps among the legit contenders.
Sure, the 49ers were the best team in the NFL in September and October, but other teams are improving, and they're extremely banged up. Mike Evans has Achilles tendinitis. And if he tears that Achilles, the 49ers, as currently constructed, would be cooked.
Fortunately for the 49ers, they have their first-round picks for 2027 and 2028, and should be eager to trade them for the right player. Because the future doesn't matter. Those picks are expendable. The only thing that matters is winning the Super Bowl this season and not wasting another golden opportunity with an elite roster.
The 49ers aren't good at drafting in the first round anyway. In 10 years, the only first-round picks who have gotten second contracts from the 49ers are Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers would have been better off had they traded all their first-round picks from the past decade for proven veterans.
But the 49ers haven't traded a first-round pick for a veteran since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017. That's the biggest difference between them and the Rams, who have a Super Bowl ring largely because they trade their first-round picks almost every year. They traded two first-round picks for Jalen Ramsey and won the Super Bowl shortly after.
Lynch should be on the phone right now with the Jets, offering two firsts and a fourth for wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Whatever it takes. Get it done.
And if the Jets simply refuse to trade him, the 49ers should call up the Raiders and trade two firsts for Maxx Crosby. He's not a wide receiver, but he still would fill a need and would be better than any pass rusher the 49ers would draft with one of those late first-round picks.
Get serious, 49ers. If you do nothing else and you don't win the Super Bowl, someone should get fired.
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn