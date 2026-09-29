The 49ers Should Trade a Pick to the Vikings for Jauan Jennings
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The 49ers are undefeated, but they're extremely banged up at wide receiver and haven't fully replaced Jauan Jennings in their offense just yet.
Here's how they can replace Jennings: Trade for him. Bring him back, as they brought back Deebo Samuel in the offseason.
The Vikings don't seem to want him, even though they gave him a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason. So far this season, Jennings has just one catch for one yard in two games. He's beyond an afterthought in their offense. They don't know what to do with him or how to use him. He needs the 49ers.
Meanwhile, the 49ers thought they replaced Jennings with Mike Evans. And overall, Evans is a much, much better receiver than Jennings, but they're different players. Evans can't replace everything Jennings did for the offense.
Jennings is a big crash-test dummy. He's 6-3. He catches everything over the middle, even if it's way over his head. He comes down with the ball no matter how many hits he takes, and he often gains yards after contact. That's why he was such a good fit in the 49ers' offense. Kyle Shanahan's scheme is built around that 15-yard throw over the middle, and Brock Purdy throws that pass as well as any quarterback in the league.
Evans can run that route, but he's not as durable as Jennings. Evans is almost 33, and he currently has a rib strain because he ran a dig route on the 49ers' first play against the Cardinals this past Sunday and got smacked in the side by Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker.
Asking Evans at his age to run dig routes and take big hits from safeties every week is a bad idea. The 49ers need to manage him and keep him healthy, and the best way to do that is to throw him passes near the sideline, where he's one-on-one against a cornerback and doesn't have to worry about a safety breaking his ribs.
That's why the 49ers need Jennings back. He would allow the 49ers to preserve Evans and not overuse him. Plus, he would let the 49ers keep Deebo Samuel as a gadget receiver/running back/return man, not a bona fide starting wideout. They've been using him perfectly so far this season. You'd hate to see his usage change.
To be clear, I don't expect the Vikings to trade Jennings back to the 49ers just three games into his tenure in Minnesota. But if he doesn't produce in the next few weeks, the 49ers absolutely should give the Vikings a call and find out what they'd like in exchange for a veteran wide receiver they're not using.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn