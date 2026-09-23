The 49ers Signing Naquan Jones Might Foreshadow a Much Bigger Move

The 49ers are 2-0, but they know they have a major issue on the interior of their defensive line.

That's why they just signed veteran nose tackle Naquan Jones off the Vikings' practice squad. The Niners are desperate for big bodies after losing Alfred Collins for the season with a torn patellar tendon, rookie James Thompson Jr. for roughly six weeks with a high-ankle sprain, and second-year nose tackle CJ West for an undetermined amount of time with bone chips in his knee. The 49ers placed West on Injured Reserve this morning.

As a result, the 49ers run defense has suffered, particularly between the tackles, and especially when games have been relatively close. Through two weeks, the 49ers have given up 5 yards per carry when the score margin has been between 0 and 9 points. That's alarming. And it means their best run defense has been their offense's ability to score points, build leads and force opponents to pass more than they want to. Eventually, the 49ers will face a team that can keep the game close into the fourth quarter, and when they do, their run defense could be their demise.

Hence, signing Naquan Jones. He gives the 49ers depth at a position where they sorely need it. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they need him to start.

The 49ers will give Jones a few weeks to show something. If he fails to show anything, expect the 49ers to make a move for another defensive tackle.

It's hard to know for sure which starting defensive tackles will be available at the trade deadline, but there's a good chance the 49ers will be able to acquire Daron Payne. He plays for the Washington Commanders, who are 0-2, and they just lost their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels. Assuming their record is terrible in November, they just might want to trade some of their veteran players for draft picks.

Payne would be an obvious trade candidate. He's 29, his base salary is more than $16 million this year and he will be a free agent next year. So if the Commanders don't trade him, they could end up paying him big bucks just to lose and miss the playoffs, then watch him leave in free agency next year.

If Payne becomes available, and I assume he will, the 49ers probably could get him for a late third-round pick or an early fourth-rounder. And he would be worth it. And they could afford his base salary because they have so much cap space.

With Payne on the defensive line along with Mykel Williams, the 49ers might actually be able to stop the run. And if they can do that, they just might not have any glaring weaknesses, barring and major injuries to their star players.

Stay tuned. It seems highly likely that the 49ers will make a big splash at the deadline this year. They owe it to themselves to go all in.