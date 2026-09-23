49ers are Placing Another Key Player on Injured Reserve

You can't make this up.

The San Francisco 49ers are placing starting defensive tackle C.J. West on Injured Reserve. Kyle Shanahan revealed that West suffered a bone chip in his knee and will require surgery.

West informed the training staff that he felt discomfort following the Week 2 win. He doesn't expect West to be out for the year, but it's enough to keep him out for at least the next four weeks or longer.

This would explain why the 49ers signed Naquan Jones to a one-year deal and Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the practice squad. They had to fill West's spot as a corresponding move.

But the position had been in decline before the season started. First, it was Alfred Collins, who tore his patellar tendon, knocking him out for the year. Then, it was rookie James Thompson Jr., who's dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Now the 49ers are adding West to that extensive list. It's unreal seeing the defensive tackles drop like flies. It was already a highly questionable position.

With all these players hurt, the interior defensive line is a massive problem. You have to wonder if the 49ers will make a trade soon.

That was already on the table when they were healthy. Their defensive tackles, outside of Osa Odighizuwa and rookie Gracen Halton, were uninspiring.

If they're not strongly considering or already scouting defensive tackles to trade for, then they're insane. This has to be the last straw for them.

Their depth is horrible, and their run defense has been suspect through two games. Thankfully, Halton has stepped up, but it's nowhere near enough.

Adding a player is the only way to boost their run defense. I don't see any way a schematic change will help them out. Not one bit.

Raheem Morris' scheme has been excellent. They're just talent-deficient. If they can add an impactful player, they'll be clicking.

But that's easier said than done, and it probably won't occur until the trade deadline draws closer. Teams won't be in "sell now" mode yet.

That means the 49ers will have to tough it out with what they've got. It's brutal, but this is what they're accustomed to, unfortunately, with injuries piling up.

It's happening at wide receiver as well, which is why they signed veteran Brandin Cooks. But at least receiver is easier to fill.

Defensive tackle is not, making a trade all the more obvious.

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