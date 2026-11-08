49ers Could Target Former 2nd-Round Pick Wide Receiver in Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have been tied to a lot of wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. However, a potential name that has not been floated around enough but could be a good fit is former second-round wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell is the wide receiver that the 49ers should target, according to Seth Walder of ESPN.

San Francisco 49ers Could Trade for New York Jets Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell

Walder notes that the 49ers need a receiver, combined with the Jets having a young surplus of pass-catching options.

“It's no secret that the 49ers are down bad at wide receiver,” wrote Walder. “Mitchell has long flashed more promise than results, though we saw that promise Sunday when he recorded seven receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. The Jets might be reluctant to part with Mitchell. But because they have Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., and Kenyon Sadiq, it's worth making a call.”

The 49ers have been tied to Wilson in trade rumors already. However, the combination of the Jets' asking price and their lack of interest in moving on from him has made that seem unlikely. However, if the Jets are not going to trade Wilson, they would be likely to listen to offers on Mitchell.

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Mitchell was a draft pick by the Colts, but was essentially viewed as a throw-in for the Jets in the Sauce Gardner trade, because he had gotten off to a slow start.

Still, Mitchell had 464 yards with the Colts in 25 games. He has 566 yards with the Jets in 12 games. So, it is clear that he can be productive in the NFL. The question is how much the Jets need him now.

With Wilson ascending and two rookie pass catchers added into the mix, he is starting to fade down the pecking order. Still, this is a talent with a bit of production, and he is still on his rookie contract. San Francisco can trade for him and get him for this year, and then they can decide what to do with the final year of his deal next offseason.

Mitchell can learn behind Evans, and then eventually the 49ers could have Mitchell and De’Zhaun Stribling as their future core at wide receiver. So, he not only solves a need right now; he has potential to help down the line.

Mitchell is much less talked about, but could be a great fit. The deadline is November 10.