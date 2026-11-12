49ers Reportedly Tried to Trade for This Star Receiver

Well, well, well.

It turns out the San Francisco 49ers were listening to fans and pundits over the last month as they tried for New York Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The Kansas City Chiefs were also in on Wilson. Unfortunately for the 49ers and the Chiefs, the Jets never entertained them, and understandably so.

Wilson is a core piece of their franchise. He's arguably their best player and is under contract through 2030. They would've needed a significant haul to consider letting him go.

A haul that I question whether the 49ers were prepared to make. In any case, they never stood a chance because the Jets wouldn't discuss it.

The 49ers deserve credit for inquiring with the Jets about Wilson. That is what great franchises do. They make sure to leave no stone unturned with the trade deadline approaching.

Anyone who criticized the 49ers for "failing" to go all in should apologize to them. If they're showing they're willing, but the other team isn't, then there's nothing they can do. It takes two to tango.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball after a catch in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same can be said about their inability to trade for Khalil Mack or any other edge rusher. The Los Angeles Chargers were never going to let Mack go, which is foolish.

It's one thing for the Jets to hold onto Wilson. He's incredible and under contract for the foreseeable future. Mack, on the other hand, is on a one-year deal, while the Chargers are winless.

Mack would've been a great addition for the 49ers, just like Wilson. He would've easily become their best wide receiver on the team. Yes, better than Mike Evans. He's that good.

It's difficult to imagine what kind of deal would've been needed to pull that off. But had they done it, the 49ers would've significantly strengthened their Super Bowl odds.

Still, the idea of adding Wilson is the same as it was before this report emerged. It was never realistic because the Jets weren't budging on him.

It's a moot point. At least the 49ers tried. They tried to go all-in, but if no one else is willing, it can't be helped.

I'd imagine the 49ers pivoted to Keenan Allen after the Jets denied them. They couldn't leave the trade deadline empty-handed when they needed to add a solid route-running receiver.

Again, kudos to the 49ers for aiming high. It would've cost them a fortune to acquire Wilson, but a cost that would've given them strong Super Bowl hopes.

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