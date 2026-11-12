49ers Reportedly Tried to Trade for This Star Receiver
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Well, well, well.
It turns out the San Francisco 49ers were listening to fans and pundits over the last month as they tried for New York Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
The Kansas City Chiefs were also in on Wilson. Unfortunately for the 49ers and the Chiefs, the Jets never entertained them, and understandably so.
Wilson is a core piece of their franchise. He's arguably their best player and is under contract through 2030. They would've needed a significant haul to consider letting him go.
A haul that I question whether the 49ers were prepared to make. In any case, they never stood a chance because the Jets wouldn't discuss it.
The 49ers deserve credit for inquiring with the Jets about Wilson. That is what great franchises do. They make sure to leave no stone unturned with the trade deadline approaching.
Anyone who criticized the 49ers for "failing" to go all in should apologize to them. If they're showing they're willing, but the other team isn't, then there's nothing they can do. It takes two to tango.
The same can be said about their inability to trade for Khalil Mack or any other edge rusher. The Los Angeles Chargers were never going to let Mack go, which is foolish.
It's one thing for the Jets to hold onto Wilson. He's incredible and under contract for the foreseeable future. Mack, on the other hand, is on a one-year deal, while the Chargers are winless.
Mack would've been a great addition for the 49ers, just like Wilson. He would've easily become their best wide receiver on the team. Yes, better than Mike Evans. He's that good.
It's difficult to imagine what kind of deal would've been needed to pull that off. But had they done it, the 49ers would've significantly strengthened their Super Bowl odds.
Still, the idea of adding Wilson is the same as it was before this report emerged. It was never realistic because the Jets weren't budging on him.
It's a moot point. At least the 49ers tried. They tried to go all-in, but if no one else is willing, it can't be helped.
I'd imagine the 49ers pivoted to Keenan Allen after the Jets denied them. They couldn't leave the trade deadline empty-handed when they needed to add a solid route-running receiver.
Again, kudos to the 49ers for aiming high. It would've cost them a fortune to acquire Wilson, but a cost that would've given them strong Super Bowl hopes.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN