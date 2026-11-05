Kyle Shanahan Reveals the 49ers' Next Trade Plans

The San Francisco 49ers already made a move at the NFL trade deadline with DeForest Buckner. However, the cost to acquire him was so low that they are still considered buyers with less than a week to go until the deadline.

San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Breaks Down Trade Deadline Plans

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that the team plans to look into wide receiver additions at the deadline. They were already reportedly interested in Juaun Jennings, but Shanahan confirmed that the former 49ers receiver is not the only name they are considering.

“Receivers is something we still are looking into, and so is every other position,” said Shanahan on the team's chances of making an addition beyond Buckner.

The 49ers head coach acknowledged that the team is in a better position this year than they were last year, which is why the team is more open to making a move.

“I definitely think we're a better team than we were last year,” said Shanahan on his roster.

One of the big differences is health. While the 49ers have had injury issues, none of them are long-term like Nick Bosa or Fred Warner last year. Plus, the team is in the driver's seat in the division.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers were in a race until the last week in 2025. They are up three games in the loss column against Seattle and Los Angeles, and they beat those two teams this year.

Shanahan noted that means the team is definitely in on adding more players, even if that does not mean they are set on landing someone.

“It'd be great to add someone else if that works out, but we're not counting on it,” said Shanahan.

The team has needs at wide receiver, left guard, edge rusher, and cornerback. They could end up exploring additions at any of those positions. Of course, there is always the chance they make a surprise move that we are not considering.

Shanahan added that adding a player at the trade deadline is tough because that player has to learn the new scheme on the fly. He added that receiver is one of the harder positions to trade for because of that. So, the team is not guaranteeing that they make a deal.

However, the 49ers coach made it clear that if they do not make a move, it will be because they did not explore options.