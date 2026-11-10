Grading 49ers NFL Trade Deadline: All Chips are Placed on DeForest Buckner

That's a wrap on the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

It ends with the San Francisco 49ers making only two moves. The first was trading a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to reunite with DeForest Buckner on Oct. 27.

The second trade occurred hours before the trade deadline today. Once again, the 49ers made a deal with the Colts. They sent them a 2027 sixth-round pick for veteran Keenan Allen.

One move is a significantly impactful trade, while the other doesn't move the needle that much. Still, both were necessary trades to make. That's why I am giving the 49ers a B grade for their trades.

It starts and ends with Buckner, who is carrying the 49ers' trade deadline grade. All the chips are placed on Buckner since the 49ers didn't add another impactful defensive lineman, which is fine.

Acquiring him was their blockbuster trade, and it's more than enough. Buckner is one of the best defensive tackles in the league. He's great at defending against the run and getting after the quarterback.

But it's more than what he can do on his own. His presence alone will help free everyone on the defensive line, especially with Nick Bosa back.

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to mention that the 49ers have paired Buckner with Osa Odighizuwa, another top-10 defensive tackle. The 49ers' interior pass rush is set up to be sensational. The secondary will also benefit.

Now, it didn't look that way against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. The 49ers registered only nine pressures on Kirk Cousins and didn't sack him a single time.

However, Kyle Shanahan was pleased with what he saw from the group. I'm sure better days are ahead for this group. They're way too talented not to create chaos.

The one blemish with the 49ers at the trade deadline is that they didn't make a move for another premier defensive lineman, specifically on the edge. That would've really taken them over the top.

However, no other team acquired a premier pass rusher, which reveals there was no market for one. The only logical one was Khalil Mack, whom the Los Angeles Chargers are foolishly retaining.

The 49ers can't be criticized for not going after another pass rusher when the market has spoken. It was never an option for them, so they can't be blamed for it. It takes two to tango.

It would've been perfect if they did, but that's all it is. A theory. The same goes for wide receiver. Allen doesn't significantly impact them, but he will contribute and strengthen the depth.

The 49ers never had a shot at Garrett Wilson or any other receiver of his caliber. Going after Allen is fine, and Buckner was the perfect acquisition to address their defensive ailments.

Trade Deadline Grade: B

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