49ers WR Mike Evans Downplays Severity of Preseason Injuries

This week, the world will see the debut of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans.

It was the biggest offseason addition for the 49ers in terms of player stature, which says a lot considering there’s no doubt Evans will enter the Hall of Fame one day.

There should be a lot of intrigue surrounding Evans this season. The newly turned 33-year-old is coming off a very poor 2025 campaign, though he obviously has a career to be proud of and remains one of the best receivers in the game based on his accolades.

Since joining San Francisco, Evans has dealt with multiple injuries that have limited his ability to consistently practice during training camp. He’s dealt with minor groin, quad and adductor issues. While he clearly hasn’t suffered any major injuries, time away from training camp isn’t a good look all the same, especially considering injuries were the major factor behind his 2025 season.

"I think the training staff, they did a great job working with me. I know I'm an older player," Evans told reporters earlier this week.

"I've had probably over a thousand practices, football practices in my life now. So I know what I'm doing out there and they they know what they're doing.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) watches from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They did a good job, you know, taking care of me. None of my injuries were significant. So if it was a game week, I wouldn't have missed anytime."

Evans will have all eyes on him in Australia. It’s only Week 1, but any repeat of last year’s season will be viewed as a wasted signing for the 49ers, even if the deal he signed is team-friendly.

Maybe there should be a realignment of expectations regarding what Evans can actually achieve this season, but what’s certain is that he will still be hugely influential, even if he isn’t putting up numbers close to the 1,000-yard receiving seasons he produced in each of his first 11 seasons.

It’s true that San Francisco has a largely aging roster across all of its key offensive weapons, but the question marks surrounding Evans won’t disappear until he proves himself on the field.

Obviously, Evans knows how to take care of his own health and routine, with him likely having a similar insane fitness regimen to Christian McCaffrey’s.

Even though 2025 was terrible, the biggest name on San Francisco’s offense still has plenty to offer. The excitement surrounding Evans’ debut is very real, though, and all eyes will be on him when he finally takes the field.