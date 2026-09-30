49ers Young Defender Opens Up on Major Turnaround

The San Francisco 49ers started Marques Sigle in the first six games of his rookie season, and it did not go well. Sigle was benched for the rest of the year. Entering year two, his stock was obviously on the decline. However, despite the 49ers bringing back their starters, Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown, the 49ers still started Sigle in the first three games of the 2026 season. So far, he looks much improved.

San Francisco 49ers Marques Sigle Starts Year Two Strong

Sigle has 20 tackles in three weeks. He tied his career-high in tackles for loss already and recorded his first career sack in 2026. Sigle's yards per target allowed in coverage is 2.8 this year. Last year, it was 11.9.

According to PFF, his overall grade is up from 36 as a rookie to 80 in his second NFL season. He is playing completely differently.

Sigle credited being able to start and then going back to the bench as a reason for being able to come out and play so much better in year two.

Marques Sigle discusses his development and how getting benched last season helped him.



All this while his fellow DBs egged him on from the side of his scrum. pic.twitter.com/Fkc21HXID9 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) September 28, 2026

“I just say experience,” Sigle mentioned when discussing his impact. “All you need is reps. Throughout the course, when I got sat, I just took that time to really just hone in on my skills, what I need to work on. I thought I had the skills; I just needed the time.”

Sigle played 480 snaps as a rookie. Through three weeks, he has 192 snaps played, and there is no reason to think he will get benched like he did last year. The 49ers did sit him for a few snaps in Week 3, but they have liked to bring in Malik Mustapha for a drive or two to keep him in the mix.

With Mustapha as the 49ers' third safety, they now have three safeties with legitimate starting experience. Sigle has ten starts, Brown has 34 starts, and Mustapha has 22 career starts.

So far this year, Brown has 193 snaps, Sigle has 192 snaps, and Mustapha has 27 snaps. Of the three, Sigle has been the most impactful and the most consistent on a down-in and down-out basis.

It is quite the turnaround for the Kansas State product who looked like a potential bust after his first NFL season. He needed to get his feet wet, understand what he was doing wrong, and now he looks like a developmental hit.