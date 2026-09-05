5 49ers Who Need to Step Up in 2026

With less than a week until the San Francisco 49ers kick off the 2026 regular season, there are plenty of players who need to have the best years of their careers. Which players need to step up the most?

5 San Francisco 49ers Facing Major Pressure Entering 2026

Carver Willis

Willis is likely to start at left guard. The rookie fourth-round pick was a left tackle last year, so this will be quite the adjustment for him. If Willis can step up and hold down the job, they will likely have their locked-in starter for the next four years. That would be huge.

Keion White

The 49ers are going to be without Mykel Williams for the first six weeks of the regular season. Sam Okuayinonu is currently out with a foot injury. Romello Height is a rookie, and his best role is a pass-rushing specialist. So, White is going to have a significant role early on.

Kaelon Black

The 49ers need to get more out of their backup running back this year. Christian McCaffrey is not getting any younger, and his workload was already a bit too high last year. The team wants to continue to use him in the passing game, so taking away some of the power carries between the tackles would help.

Black is the better option than Jordan James, and the rookie was drafted higher. Can he handle that type of workload?

Renardo Green

The 49ers have challenged their third-year cornerback before the season. They signed Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, and drafted Ephesians Prysock. However, Green rose up and won the job in training camp. Now, he has to continue to prove himself on the field.

Green looked solid in his rookie season, but his second year was much more up and down. He has a new defensive coordinator, more competition, and contract talks will begin after the season. This is a big year for Green.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown is entering the last year of his rookie deal with the 49ers. If he plays well, the 49ers will extend him or another team will give him a pretty substantial payday. So, this is a significant year. Beyond that, the depth behind Brown at safety is questionable. If Brown struggles, it will not only cost him money; it will hurt the defense's chances in 2026. This is an important season for Brown.