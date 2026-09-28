5 49ers Whose Stock Is Falling Despite 3-0 Start

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 and look like one of the most dominant teams in the NFL. They also faced the Los Angeles Rams, the biggest disappointment, and appeared to throw the game because of travel plans. Then, they beat the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, who many saw in contention for the first overall pick before the season.

The wins are good, but some players need to perform better. Whose stock is down despite the win?

5 Stock Down San Francisco 49ers After Week 3

Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw has not quite lived up to expectations since being signed. He has three missed tackles in three weeks, and left the 49ers' Week 3 win early. He returned for one play and was sidelined again. The team needs more consistency next to Fred Warner.

The interior defensive line

The 49ers were expected to have Alfred Collins, CJ West, James Thompson and Gracen Halton on their front this year. The first three missed Week 3, and Halton left early due to cramps.

Osa Odighizuwa continues to lead the front, but Sebastian Valdez, Naquan Jones and Kevin Givens were the names behind him. That was not good.

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Jack Jones

Jones had to sub in for Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir at times. He had 23 coverage snaps. In that span, he allowed four catches for 53 yards to Michael Wilson. Wilson is an ascending threat in the NFL, but the team added Jones because they saw him as a starting-caliber player.

If the team cannot trust him when Lenoir and Green leave the lineup, they are in trouble.

Luke Farrell

The team tried with Farrell early in the season, but he has seen his snaps decline every week. He had 46 snaps in Week 1, and that dropped to 28. Now, he has just 18 snaps played against the Cardinals. What makes it even funnier is that the team continues to get thinner at receiver, but they do not have a backup tight end they can call on to step up.

Mike Evans

Evans played 75% of the team's snaps in Week 1, and they eased him off of the field. In Week 2, he had a nagging injury and only played 54% of the snaps. Now, he left Week 3 after just 18 snaps and a 33% snap rate. He is expected to miss some time from this one. Signing a 34-year-old receiver coming off two injury-riddled seasons is going as expected.