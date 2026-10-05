5 Biggest 49ers Risers After Impressive Broncos Win

The San Francisco 49ers had arguably their most impressive win of the 2026 season with their 24-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. Which players had their stock rise the most in the win?

5 Biggest Risers in San Francisco 49ers Week 4 Win

Brock Purdy

If the MVP talk was not starting for Purdy after the first three weeks, it is going to get louder now. The thought was that Purdy beat up on weaker competition in the early portion of the season. However, the Broncos have a respected defense, and Purdy still performed. He only had 216 yards, but added two touchdowns and no interceptions. He is up to 11 touchdowns and one interception this season. The excuses for him being an MVP favorite are fading.

Mike Evans

Evans came into the game questionable with a rib injury. Not only did he play, but he put up an impressive five catches for 76 yards. Evans is averaging 2.63 yards per route run this season. He averages 2.07 for his career. When he is on the field, he is as impactful as any receiver. The 49ers have to love what they are seeing through four weeks.

George Kittle

Kittle has been incredible since returning from his Achilles injury. He has 16 catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. He is averaging 2.8 yards per route run this season after averaging 2.28 for his career.

Not only is he making an impact in the passing game, but he is still the best blocking option on the team. He is on an incredible tear.

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Osa Odighizwua

Odighizuwa has been a highly impactful addition. The team is asking him to do a lot due to all of the injuries along the interior defensive line. In the first week of the season, he played 59% of the defensive snaps. The following week, he was up to 69%.

Then, in Week 3, he shot up to 82% due to the lack of depth on the line. This week, he played at 79%. The team is leaning heavily into him getting a strong workload. So far, he has taken advantage.

Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw was fired up, and this game obviously meant something to him given the history he has with the Broncos. Greenlaw led the team in tackles and forced a fumble in the win. He looked great and the 49ers got the win.