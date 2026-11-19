The Week 11 slate of NFL games features just two matchups between teams with .500 records, but even so, there is plenty on the line as some squads look to improve their standing in the playoff race while a number of quarterbacks try to rebound after tough outings. Part of the reason for the lack of games between contenders is that six teams are on bye this week—the Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Falcons and Patriots—and four of them hold winning records. Still, there will be intriguing matchups from the Buccaneers’ run defense facing Jahmyr Gibbs, to Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow going head-to-head and then the headliner: Brian Flores vs. Kyle Shanahan on Sunday night.

Before all the action unfolds, here is the biggest question for every game in Week 11.

Colts (3–7) at Texans (3–6): Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Can Daniel Jones play better?

After playing the best football of his career before tearing his Achilles in 2025, Daniel Jones has struggled in his return this season. His play reached a new low in a narrow win over the Dolphins as he threw two picks and recorded a QBR of 2.2, the lowest of any quarterback in a game this season. Overall, he has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,830 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 picks. Even so, the Colts have decided to stick with him at quarterback rather than turning it over to Anthony Richardson.

Jones does not have a ton of help at his disposal after the Colts traded Keenan Allen and Josh Downs last week, but will he be able to show some improvement against Houston? The Texans’ defense has not been nearly as stout this season, ranking 19th in EPA per pass (0.01) and 27th in passing yards allowed per game (240.6).

Saints (3–6) at Bears (6–2): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can Tyler Shough throw downfield more?

Saints second-year quarterback Tyler Shough received criticism after their 20–17 loss to the Panthers for not throwing the ball downfield more. Per ESPN’s Ben Solak , 40% of his passes in the game were behind the line of scrimmage and 80% of them were fewer than 10 yards downfield. He averaged only 4.3 air yards per attempt in Week 10, which ranked last among all quarterbacks by over a yard.

The Saints will likely need more from their passing attack to challenge the Bears, especially since they do not have a good run game. The Bears, meanwhile, boast one of the league’s best offenses and could quickly build a lead over the Saints if New Orleans can’t push the ball downfield.

Buccaneers (3–6) at Lions (7–2): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Who will win the matchup between the Buccaneers’ run defense and Jahmyr Gibbs?

The Buccaneers will be tasked with trying to stop Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who leads the league in rushing with 1,000 yards. Gibbs, a top Offensive Player of the Year candidate , has rushed for over 100 yards in four of his past five games. He is coming off his best game of the season against the Patriots in Munich, a contest that saw him rush for 153 yards and two touchdowns while averaging a season-high 7.0 yards per carry. On top of his rushing production, Gibbs caught seven passes for 99 yards in the game.

The Buccaneers’ defense is up for the task when it comes to defending the run. They lead the league in rushing yards allowed per game (79.1) and EPA per rush (-0.14). They have performed well against top rushing offenses this season, holding the Bears to just 72 rushing yards and Bijan Robinson to 76 yards.

Ravens (4–6) at Panthers (4–5): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Ravens run the ball against the Panthers?

Despite entering Week 10 ranked sixth in rushing yards per game (137.8), the Ravens struggled to run the ball against the Chargers in their Monday night loss. Derrick Henry had only 10 carries and mustered just 10 yards, his fewest in a game since December 2023, in his final year with the Titans. He has finished with fewer than 60 yards in each of the Ravens’ past five games, all losses. The Ravens’ rushing numbers have been helped in the past because of mobile quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, but new quarterback Jacoby Brissett is not mobile like them. He had to throw the ball 49 times in his Ravens debut, which is not a formula for success.

If the Ravens are unable to run the ball, the Panthers could end up controlling the clock. The Chargers had success on the ground against Baltimore as Omarion Hampton rushed for a season-high 105 yards. Panthers back Chuba Hubbard is coming on a stellar game for Carolina, leading the team in rushing and receiving yards (172 total) in their win over the Saints.

Dolphins (1–8) at Bills (8–1): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Dolphins defend the run better?

The Dolphins are tied for sixth in EPA per run allowed, but their run defense was gashed last week against the Colts, who ran for 172 yards in the game as both Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan averaged over 5.0 yards per carry. The Dolphins previously boasted one of the best run defenses in the league, but the unit showed its cracks in the loss to Indianapolis. It will now face one of the league’s best rushing teams in the Bills, who average 152.7 rushing yards per game, second-most in the NFL. Both Josh Allen and James Cook can run all over opponents, and will make life difficult on Miami if it can’t slow down the run better.

Titans (1–8) at Cowboys (4–6): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can Cam Ward take advantage of this Cowboys’ defense?

Cam Ward has played better in recent weeks, throwing for 300 yards for the first time against the Bengals and completing a season-high 71.8% of his passes in a loss to the Jaguars. He has the perfect opportunity to build some momentum—and positive PR—as the Titans take on the Cowboys’ defense in Week 11. The Cowboys’ defense is fresh off giving up 584 yards of offense to the 49ers, including a career-high 389 passing yards to Brock Purdy. The Titans’ operation is nowhere near as good as the 49ers, but this is still a prime chance for Ward to showcase his potential as Tennessee’s quarterback of the future.

Cardinals (3–7) at Chiefs (7–2): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Cardinals support Carson Beck better?

The Cardinals were blown out by the Rams 34–6 in Carson Beck’s first start, struggling to support the third-round rookie in his first NFL action. They rushed for just 34 yards while several pass catchers struggled to come down with the football. The defense also struggled to slow down the Rams late in the game. The Cardinals had just three possessions in the second half in part because the Rams executed a 12-minute drive in the fourth quarter featuring only run plays to close out the clock. As such, the Cardinals finished the game with a measly 17 minutes and 37 seconds in time of possession.

If Arizona cannot provide more help around Beck to move the ball, its game against the Chiefs could be over fast. Kansas City has blown out the Falcons and Jets in back-to-back weeks, and has a good chance of doing the same to the Cardinals this week.

Steelers (6–3) at Eagles (2–7): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Steelers’ offense get back on track?

The Steelers’ offense was unable to keep up with the Bengals on Sunday night, falling 38–18 in Cincinnati. The unit has a good opportunity to get back on track against the Eagles, who are looking to the future amid a 2–7 start to the season. This could particularly be a good rebound game for Jaylen Warren, who recorded 15 yards while averaging 2.1 yards per carry against Cincinnati. The Eagles’ defense ranks 25th in rushing yards allowed per game (126.1) and 23rd in EPA per rush (-0.04), which Warren can take advantage of.

Jets (2–8) at Chargers (1–8): Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Can the Chargers run the ball well again?

The Chargers are coming off their first win of the season in large part because they were able to run the ball successfully. Omarion Hampton rushed for 105 yards, becoming the team’s first 100-yard rusher this season. His play took the pressure off Justin Herbert, who didn’t throw an interception for the first time this season and took just two sacks in the game.

Los Angeles could roll to a second consecutive win if it can run the ball like this again. The Jets’ run defense is not good, ranking 30th in rushing yards allowed per game (135.3) and 21st in EPA per rush (-0.05). They have given up over 140 rush yards in four of their past five games, including 201 yards to the Bills last Sunday.

Raiders (4–6) at Broncos (7–2): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Can Fernando Mendoza take fewer sacks?

After his first start began on a positive note , things quickly crumbled for Fernando Mendoza in the Raiders’ loss to the Seahawks, as he began facing increased pressure and took six sacks. Mendoza acknowledged after the game that he took too many sacks and that the blame doesn’t solely fall on the offensive line.

“A lot of sacks today, if not all of them, were on me, not any on the offensive line,” Mendoza said. “I thought they played great and displayed great leadership today. I need to be better, especially with those DB blitzes.”

He will look to do better against a stiff Broncos pass rush that has 26 sacks on the season and is one of the best at getting to the quarterback. If Mendoza cannot get the ball out faster, he could be in for another long afternoon in Denver.

Jaguars (7–2) at Giants (5-3-1): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

How will J.J. McCarthy fare against his toughest opponent yet?

J.J. McCarthy has played well for the Giants across three starts, going 2–1 and leading New York to wins over the Texans and Eagles. Though he threw a game-sealing interception in a loss to the Commanders , he also made a number of good throws in the game to keep them competitive. This Sunday, he will face his toughest opponent yet as a Giant when they take on the Jaguars. Will McCarthy rise to the challenge again? Or crumble under the pressure as Anthony Campanile’s unit looks to confuse him?

The Jaguars’ defense should be extra motivated as Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis make their debuts. They already boast one of the best run defenses, which will increase the pressure on McCarthy to make plays. Bates is one of the best safeties at forcing turnovers, which could also bait McCarthy or the Giants into a poor decision.

Vikings (7–2) vs. 49ers (8–1) (Mexico City): Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

How will the 49ers’ offense fare against Brian Flores?

The 49ers’ offense is coming off a monstrous performance against the Cowboys, racking up 584 yards of offense, but they will go from the league’s worst defense to the best when they take on the Vikings in Week 11. Brian Flores’s unit has gotten the better of Kyle Shanahan & Co. in their past two matchups in 2023 and 2024, holding the 49ers to 17 points in both wins.

Brock Purdy will certainly need to take fewer sacks for the 49ers to earn this win. After taking eight sacks through their first eight games, Purdy took a season-high five sacks against Dallas. This is dangerous against a Vikings pass rush that leads the league in sacks (37) and is fresh off sacking Jordan Love eight times.

Bengals (7–2) at Commanders (3-5-1): Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Can Jayden Daniels keep up with the Bengals’ offense?

The last time the Bengals and Commanders faced off in 2024, Jayden Daniels had his coming out party on Monday Night Football as he outdueled the veteran Joe Burrow by completing 21-of-23 passes while accounting for three total touchdowns in the 38–33 win. This time, Burrow and the Bengals are hotter than ever as Burrow leads the league in passing touchdowns with 27.

The Commanders’ offense had some nice moments in their win over the Giants last Thursday, but they will likely have to be on fire to keep up with Burrow—something they have yet to achieve this season. As the Steelers showed on Sunday night, it only takes a few punts to fall too far behind this Bengals offense to catch up. The Commanders’ defense, which blitzes at the third-highest rate, also might not be able to slow Burrow down with their blitzes. Burrow diced up the Steelers’ blitzes by going 12-of-12 for 186 yards and an EPA per dropback of +1.05. All this will put more pressure on Daniels and the offense to put together their best game of the season.

Byes: Seahawks, Rams, Packers, Falcons, Browns, Patriots