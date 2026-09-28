5 Biggest Overreactions From 49ers’ 3-0 Start
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers are now 3-0 after their impressive win against the Arizona Cardinals. What are some of the biggest potential overreactions from the win?
Biggest overreactions from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals
Brock Purdy MVP talk is coming
This has been the biggest takeaway from all three games. It is starting to get some noise. However, the competition Purdy has faced is holding back the MVP talk. He beat a Rams team that looked tired, and then beat two defenses that might be the worst in the NFL. Still, nine touchdowns to one interception speaks for itself. The MVP buzz might start to pick up soon.
George Kittle will lead the 49ers in receiving
Kittle hardly produced in Week 1 and is still leading the 49ers in receiving through three weeks. He has 12 receptions for 174 yards. The next highest is Deebo Samuel, who has nine receptions for 159 yards. Half of Samuel's yards came on a pass he did not even catch.
Mike Evans is already banged up, and Christian McCaffrey is more of a checkdown option. This all points to Kittle holding that lead.
No 49ers player will record more than 5 sacks
Last year, the 49ers' leader in sacks had four, so even if they got to five, it would be progress. Still, this speaks to how poor the pass rush is right now. Keion White is leading the way with two sacks. He will keep getting chances, but nothing about his profile says a high-sack player. The 49ers will have a few players with multiple sacks, but no one will get more than five.
Gracen Halton is the 49ers' best rookie
It helps that De’Zhaun Stribling and Romello Height are hurt. Plus, Kaelon Black is behind Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, the interior defensive tackle room cannot stay healthy.
Still, Halton has looked better than all of the 49ers' rookies when he is on the field. It looks like he will continue to get opportunities.
49ers will have the same fate as in 2025
The 49ers have not had the devastating season-ending injury yet, but it already feels just like the year prior, when injuries held back the ceiling of the team. They continued to win in the regular season, but at a certain point in the playoffs they will overmatch. Can they avoid the season-ending injury and get their injured players healthy by the end of the season?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley