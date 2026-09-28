5 Biggest Overreactions From 49ers’ 3-0 Start

The San Francisco 49ers are now 3-0 after their impressive win against the Arizona Cardinals. What are some of the biggest potential overreactions from the win?

Biggest overreactions from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals

Brock Purdy MVP talk is coming

This has been the biggest takeaway from all three games. It is starting to get some noise. However, the competition Purdy has faced is holding back the MVP talk. He beat a Rams team that looked tired, and then beat two defenses that might be the worst in the NFL. Still, nine touchdowns to one interception speaks for itself. The MVP buzz might start to pick up soon.

George Kittle will lead the 49ers in receiving

Kittle hardly produced in Week 1 and is still leading the 49ers in receiving through three weeks. He has 12 receptions for 174 yards. The next highest is Deebo Samuel, who has nine receptions for 159 yards. Half of Samuel's yards came on a pass he did not even catch.

Mike Evans is already banged up, and Christian McCaffrey is more of a checkdown option. This all points to Kittle holding that lead.

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No 49ers player will record more than 5 sacks

Last year, the 49ers' leader in sacks had four, so even if they got to five, it would be progress. Still, this speaks to how poor the pass rush is right now. Keion White is leading the way with two sacks. He will keep getting chances, but nothing about his profile says a high-sack player. The 49ers will have a few players with multiple sacks, but no one will get more than five.

Gracen Halton is the 49ers' best rookie

It helps that De’Zhaun Stribling and Romello Height are hurt. Plus, Kaelon Black is behind Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, the interior defensive tackle room cannot stay healthy.

Still, Halton has looked better than all of the 49ers' rookies when he is on the field. It looks like he will continue to get opportunities.

49ers will have the same fate as in 2025

The 49ers have not had the devastating season-ending injury yet, but it already feels just like the year prior, when injuries held back the ceiling of the team. They continued to win in the regular season, but at a certain point in the playoffs they will overmatch. Can they avoid the season-ending injury and get their injured players healthy by the end of the season?